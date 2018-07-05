Salina, KS

Injury Crash

July 5, 2018

Distractive driving may have played a role in an injury accident on Tuesday.

Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Jay Hellmuth was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after the vehicle he was driving hit the base of a bridge pillar on Centennial Road.

Police say he suffered injuries to his head and face in the accident that occurred about 2:40pm Tuesday in the 1800 block of Centennial where Interstate-135 crosses over the roadway.

Police do not suspect speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

