Injury Crash west of Salina

A man from Culver, Kansas was transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Saturday morning following a single vehicle crash just west of Salina.

Lt. Michael Ascher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Samuel Davis was injured after he swerved his 1997 Nissan Quest to avoid hitting a deer and then smashed a guard rail on W. State Street near Lightville Road.

The accident caused extensive damage to the van which had to be towed from the scene.

Deputies say Davis was buckled up and after the crash and was complaining of head pain before EMS took him to the hospital.