Injury Crash on K-4

December 3, 2018

A Saline County teenager was injured in a two car crash after he pulled down a private driveway onto K-4 Highway.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that about 3:30pm Friday, 16-year-old Eric Thompson of Gypsum suffered an arm injury after his 1999 Pontiac Bonneville was struck by a Ford F350 as he pulled out of a driveway in the 7200 block of E K-4 Highway near Whitmore Road.

Deputies say Thompson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment by a friend.

Driver of the Ford truck, Jack Fleming, 68 of Hope, Kansas was not injured in the accident.

