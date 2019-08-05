Injury Crash on Burma

A Salina teen was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash on Burma Road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 16-year-old Bryce Cameron was driving a 1997 Ford F150 southbound on Burma Road around 11:30pm Saturday and lost control of the truck after the wheels drifted off the shoulder. He then overcorrected and rolled into the east ditch.

Deputies say the truck rolled back on its wheels and struck a chain link fence.

Cameron was taken to Salina Regional Health Center suffering from some minor cuts and wrist pain.

A property owner in the 2800 block of S. Burma Road heard the crash and contacted authorities.