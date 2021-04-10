Injury Crash During Pursuit

Three vehicles were were damaged and drover was injured during a pursuit on a highway in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was being pursued by Dickinson County Sheriff Deputies. The chase was heading north on K 15 Highway.

The Volkswagen suddenly slowed on the highway and came to a stop. A pursuing Ford Explorer swerved left to try to avoid striking the car. As the SUV was braking, the Volkswagen turned in front of it and was struck by it.

A second SUV was stopped when the Volkswagen attempted to back up and struck it.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 32-year-old Shierra Gray of Abilene, was transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The chase and crash happened Friday afternoon south of Abilene on K 15 Highway.