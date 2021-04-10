Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 35 °

Injury Crash During Pursuit

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2021

Three vehicles were were damaged and drover was injured during a pursuit on a highway in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was being pursued by Dickinson County Sheriff Deputies. The chase was heading north on K 15 Highway.

The Volkswagen suddenly slowed on the highway and came to a stop. A pursuing Ford Explorer swerved left to try to avoid striking the car.  As the SUV was braking, the Volkswagen turned in front of it and was struck by it.

A second SUV was stopped when the Volkswagen attempted to back up and struck it.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 32-year-old Shierra Gray of Abilene, was transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The chase and crash happened Friday afternoon south of Abilene on K 15 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Six Most Wanted Arrests

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online a week ago, and since that time six of them hav...

April 10, 2021 Comments

4-H Preps For Community Service Pro...

Kansas News

April 10, 2021

Youth Symphony Hosting Auditions

Top News

April 10, 2021

Injury Crash During Pursuit

Top News

April 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Six Most Wanted Arrests
April 10, 2021Comments
4-H Preps For Community S...
April 10, 2021Comments
HS Sports Digest – 4/9
April 9, 2021Comments
Seven New Saline County C...
April 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices