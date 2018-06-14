Salina, KS

Injury Crash at Ohio and Crawford

KSAL StaffJune 14, 2018

A Salina woman and her 8-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital on Tuesday after a two car crash.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Kypra Ziegelmeier and an 8-year-old girl were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Crawford and Ohio.

Police say just after 1pm, Ziegelmeier was eastbound on Crawford in a 1990 Ford Ranger. She turned north onto Ohio and crashed into a 2012 Chevy Malibu driven by 25-year-old Alexander Seroki.

Ziegelmeier was cited for failure to yield while making a left hand turn.

Police say the injuries to her and the little girl were not considered serious.

Seroki and another passenger who was in the Ranger were not hurt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.



