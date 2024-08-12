Injury Crash at K140 and Halstead Road

A man from Marquette, Kansas was injured in a two vehicle crash on Friday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 4pm a Chevy Blazer and a Volkswagon Beetle collided at the intersection on K-140 and Halstead Road.

Deputies say 19-year-old Lewis Oquest-Tucker of Salina was northbound in a 1999 Blazer and hit the westbound 2001 Volkswagon driven by 72-year-old Douglas Kretzer. EMS transported Kretzer to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for cuts he suffered to an arm.

Oquest-Tucker was not injured but cited for failure to stop.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office