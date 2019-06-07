Injury Accident Involves Car, Bike and Wagon

Salina Police are investigating an accident that injured a bicyclist and the passenger he was pulling in a wagon.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 56-year-old Larry Hodges of Salina was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then moved to a hospital in Wichita with a head injury after he was struck by a car Thursday evening in the 800 block of E. Crawford.

Police say Hodges may have been trying to make a U-Turn on Crawford with 35-year-old Angela Williams in tow, riding in a tent-wagon when they were hit by a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old Sherie Puckett of Salina.

Williams suffered abrasions on her right shoulder and was transported to Salina Regional as well. The Ford Fusion sustained damage to the front end.

No citations have been issued and the accident remains under investigation. The incident occurred about 7:20pm Thursday near the intersection of Lewis and E. Crawford.