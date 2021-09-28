Salina, KS

Injury Accident in Salina

KSAL StaffSeptember 28, 2021

A Salina woman is recovering from injuries after a two-vehicle accident yesterday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 27th at the intersection of Broadway Blvd and State Street.

A 2016 Subaru Legacy was going south on Broadway and allegedly ran a red light. The vehicle hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee going west on State.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with unidentified injuries and was cited for failure to stop at a stoplight.

Both vehicles suffered sizable damage, and wreckers took them away from the scene.

