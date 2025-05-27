Injured Child Transported to KC Hospital

A two vehicle, injury crash remains under investigation after a child was transported to a KC metro hospital.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that occurred in the intersection of Broadway and Cloud Street.

Police have yet to release many details but say a one-year-old child was taken to Salina Regional Health Center after the Jeep Cherokee they were in collided with a Toyota Tundra. The child was then transported to a Kansas City area hospital.

Police report there were others injured in the accident that occurred on Sunday around 4pm.