Infrastructure Projects Approved

Kansas has secured federal matching grants for 11 infrastructure projects, including projects in Abilene and Ellsworth. Along with the 11 projects approved, eight others were rejected

Officials in Dodge City secured a $14.2 million federal matching grant to improve water treatment and support releases into the Arkansas River streambed to assist with recharging wells linked to the rapidly depleting Ogallala Aquifer.

The city of Ellsworth will make use of $117,000 in federal funding to build a building for airport snow removal equipment. There’s $7.6 million for Johnson County Transit to buy energy-efficient propane and compressed natural gas buses to replace diesel-powered vehicles that exceeded their useful life.

Under the local, state and federal program, $16 million was promised the Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation to upgrade 14 miles of highway and to build 2.5 miles of walking trail.

Matthew Volz, executive director of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, said these projects were among 11 in Kansas earning federal approval in the past year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorizing distribution to U.S. states of $1.2 billion. The Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly established the Build Kansas Fund for the purpose of investing $200 million over four years to support infrastructure projects tied to water, transportation, energy, cybersecurity and broadband initiatives.

Volz said state investment of $23.1 million in the 11 projects had secured $31.5 million in federal grants.

“It’s all good news,” he told state legislators Wednesday. “A 136% return on investment.”

The state’s Build Kansas Fund, with consent of the legislative advisory committee, agreed to place a total of 63 projects in the federal grant pipeline. So far, the federal government rejected eight Kansas applications. That means $31.6 million in state financing would be folded back into the Build Kansas Fund.

During the most recent legislative oversight hearing, three projects were added to the federal grant wish list from Kansas.

The city of Pittsburg pledged $110,000 and requested $236,000 from the state and $1.2 million from the federal government for a sidewalk construction project to assist with pedestrian traffic.

“They want to have sidewalks on both sides of the roadway so that people at the hotels can access the retail and the restaurant zone,” Volz said.

Also forwarded to the federal government was a proposal from Arkansas City for $300,000 to develop a road and pedestrian safety plan. The city would donate $3,000 and the state would earmark $57,000 with the federal government covering the remainder of the budget.

Dickinson County put together a proposal for evaluation of transportation safety corridors. The county offered $12,000 and the state set aside $36,000 in anticipation of securing $192,000 from the federal government.

The state, at the Legislature’s request, issued a document outlining the expectation, but not a mandate, that local units of government contribute 5% of the cost of projects associated with the local, state and federal infrastructure initiative. The funding from a city, county or other entity could be in the form of cash or in-kind contributions, Volz said.

“It’s designed to show commitment to the project,” Volz said.

Rep. Troy Waymaster, the Bunker Hill Republican and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said the state didn’t want to require all applicants to make the 5% contribution. It was likely some applicants didn’t have resources to pay a share of an infrastructure project, he said.

“You’re a community of 400 people,” Waymaster said. “It may be very difficult for you to come up with a match.”

Story via Kansas Reflector

Photo by John Kakuk on Unsplash