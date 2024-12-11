Infected Geese Migrated to Kansas

Kansas Game Wardens are alerting the public that some geese have migrated into Kansas carrying Avian Influenza.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officials say that if you come across a migratory bird or raptor acting abnormal, please report it to any agency biologist. Officials may not collect or investigate each report due to staff availability. Many times, nature is allowed to take its course without intervention.

Please do not handle any birds that appear sick or injured or take any sick birds to any zoo facility.

Also, northeastern Kansas wildlife rehabilitator, Operation Wildlife, is not accepting any sick or injured birds at this time due to Avian Influenza.

If you have any questions, please contact KDWP Wildlife Disease Biologist Shane Hestings at phone number (620) 342-0658.