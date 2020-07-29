Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 69 °

Inconsistent offense plagues Royals in loss

Royals.comJuly 29, 2020

The Royals have to figure out how to be consistent at the plate. During the first five innings of Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers, Kansas City was able to frustrate left-hander Matthew Boyd, collecting four runs on nine hits. Maikel Franco did most of the damage, tallying three hits with two RBIs.

But when Boyd left the game after five innings pitched, the Royals couldn’t do anything against four Detroit relievers and were left hitless for the rest of the game.

Left-hander Danny Duffy was dealing during the first four innings, and Kansas City provided him with a 4-0 lead after three innings. But he lost it by the fifth. He allowed only three hits on the night, but one of them was to Jonathan Schoop, who hit a game-tying two-run homer.

After Duffy left the game, Ian Kennedy allowed a go-ahead homer to JaCoby Jones in the seventh.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Two HRs, one inning puts Tigers past Royals

July 28, 2020 9:12 pm

Royals Announce Patrick Mahomes as Newest Mem...

 11:16 am

Royals Sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League Dea...

 10:05 am

Franco’s 1st 2 KC HRs among 6 in Royals’ win

July 27, 2020 9:50 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Inconsistent offense plagues Royals...

The Royals have to figure out how to be consistent at the plate. During the first five innings of We...

July 29, 2020 Comments

KCAC Commits to Fall Season

Sports News

July 29, 2020

KU’s Long Provides Budget Update

Sports News

July 29, 2020

Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

Sports News

July 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline Co. Candidate’s ...
July 29, 2020Comments
2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
July 29, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Cases Fall Follo...
July 29, 2020Comments
Kenwood Park 30-Year Leas...
July 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH