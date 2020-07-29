Inconsistent offense plagues Royals in loss

The Royals have to figure out how to be consistent at the plate. During the first five innings of Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers, Kansas City was able to frustrate left-hander Matthew Boyd, collecting four runs on nine hits. Maikel Franco did most of the damage, tallying three hits with two RBIs.

But when Boyd left the game after five innings pitched, the Royals couldn’t do anything against four Detroit relievers and were left hitless for the rest of the game.

Left-hander Danny Duffy was dealing during the first four innings, and Kansas City provided him with a 4-0 lead after three innings. But he lost it by the fifth. He allowed only three hits on the night, but one of them was to Jonathan Schoop, who hit a game-tying two-run homer.

After Duffy left the game, Ian Kennedy allowed a go-ahead homer to JaCoby Jones in the seventh.