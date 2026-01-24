Improved Medical Services Benefit Patients

A couple of ribbing cuttings at Salina Regional Health Center’s Medical Arts Building served as a celebration of upgraded medical services, and facilities.

The first ribbon cutting was at the new G.I. clinic on the second floor of the facility. The clinic is part of Salina Regional Gastroenterology. Doctors began seeing patients in this location in August. The team includes:

Dr. Jessica Brown

Dr. Paul Johnson

Dr. Luke Johnson

Kaylee Wiens, PA

The clinic is part of the Salina Regional Medical Group and provides comprehensive care for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various gastrointestinal conditions.

The contingent then went of to the third floor for a second ribbon cutting at the COMCARE offices, which have recently undergone a significant renovation of the clinic.

The COMCARE project was finalized in early January 2026, featuring a brighter and more modern space designed to better meet patient needs. The updated facility houses primary care physicians and offers diagnostic services, including an outpatient imaging and breast diagnostic center operated by Salina Regional Health Center.