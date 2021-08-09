Salina, KS

Impounded Truck Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 9, 2021

A stolen pickup from a Concordia business – was stolen again from the Salina impound.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2003 Chevy Silverado owned by Krier Mowing and Electric was stolen again from the lot of Palmer Towing and Recovery, 1334 N. Ohio.

Police say sometime between 2pm and 5pm Sunday, someone cut the lock on the gate and drove away in the stolen pickup.

The truck was found just after midnight on Monday at the Econo Lodge, 636 Westport Blvd. Officers found a stolen Kansas license plate on the truck as well.

