Impounded Car Stolen

Salina Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a towing company’s lot.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that sometime Saturday between 11am and 3:43pm, someone cut the lock on the gate at Kidds Towing Company located at the corner of 9th and North Streets and drove away in a 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

Police say the gray, 4-door sedan is valued at $31,000 and is owned by Ford Motor Credit in Greenville, South Carolina.

Police did not elaborate on why the vehicle was impounded at the towing company.