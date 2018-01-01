DUI Checkpoints, Saturation Patrols For 2018

As part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols throughout 2018.

DUI checkpoints are stationary setups designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests. Efforts are made not to severely interrupt traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped during these events. DUI Saturation Patrols are a mobile enforcement program wherein extra patrol officers are put on the street at specific times in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers.

During Saturation Patrols, Deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be looking for people driving too slowly, crossing centerlines and running red lights in addition to other traffic violations that indicate intoxicated driving.

If Deputies stop a person for committing these or other traffic infractions, they may take other actions if the driver has the smell of alcoholic beverages on his or her breath, if their eyes are bloodshot or if their speech is slurred.

The purpose of this program is to saturate Saline County with extra deputies. Deputies will continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt use and all alcohol-related violations.