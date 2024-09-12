Illegal U-Turn Causes Crash

Two drivers were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash caused by an illegal U-turn on Interstate 135 near Salina Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi pulling a trailer and a pickup truck were both traveling on the Interstate. The semi missed the exit onto I 70 and made an illegal U-turn across the median, causing a collision.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the semi is identified as 45-year-old Abdifatah Hassan from St Cloud, Minnesota. The driver of the pickup is identified as 66-year-old Dirk Speed of Salina.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at around 3:00 on I 135 in the area of milepost 95 near the intersection with I 70.