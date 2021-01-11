Ike’s Book Club Resumes Tuesday

The first of Ike’s 2021 virtual book club series is scheduled for Tuesday of this week.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, you can join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy café or living room with a glass of wine — even if you have not read the book.

January’s book selection is Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh. Her memoir was an instant New York Times bestseller and recipient of numerous awards. As a fifth-generation Kansas wheat farmer, her story is told as part social analysis and part cultural commentary. It closely examines class, identity and the perils of economic hardship in a wealthy nation.

The informal discussion will be led by Sandra Wiechert in partnership with Humanities Kansas. The entire reading list schedule is available on the Eisenhower Presidential Library’s website (www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov).

The first of Ike book club event is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 PM. The program is free and open to the public, you can join online or by phone.

MEETING OPTIONS:

Google Meet online: google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

617-675-4444 (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#) [Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]

The 2021 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Jeffcoat Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. For more details about this event, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.