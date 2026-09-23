Iconic Statue Being Relocated

All are invited to a reception and dedication ceremony celebrating the relocation of the iconic limestone sculpture of Elizabeth Polly, Hays’ legendary “Blue Light Lady,” to Historic Fort Hays.

According to the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Historic Fort Hays, 1472 U.S. Highway 183 Alternate, Hay. Following the dedication, attendees can enjoy live music by 80 Proof Alice.

The statue, created by noted Hays artist Pete Felten, previously stood in green space near 26th Street and Indian Trail, where it had been located since 1982. The Society of Friends of Historic Fort Hays raised funds to relocate the sculpture to the historic site, where it will be more visible to visitors and help share Elizabeth Polly’s story with future generations.

Elizabeth Polly was the young wife of Ephraim Polly, Fort Hays Hospital Steward during the 1867 cholera epidemic. She volunteered to care for sick soldiers at the fort, contracted cholera herself, and died later that year. Her courage and service earned her a full military funeral.

Over time, Polly’s story became associated with local folklore. According to legend, she wished to be buried on Sentinel Hill, a place where she often went for peace and reflection. Reports of a figure in blue seen near the hill gave rise to the enduring “Blue Light Lady” legend.

While the legend remains an important part of Hays history, the dedication recognizes Polly’s real-life compassion, courage and sacrifice. A plaque near the statue will also share the stories of both Elizabeth Polly and artist Pete Felten.

“The relocation of this statue provides an opportunity to honor Elizabeth Polly, a victim of the cholera plague, not only as a local legend, but as an example of an indomitable spirit many imbued facing hardships in trying times.” Adam Conkey, Historic Fort Hays site administrator, said. “Her legend offers lasting reminders of local sacrifice and service.”

The community is encouraged to attend the reception, learn more about Fort Hays history and celebrate the statue’s new permanent home.