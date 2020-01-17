Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basketball Changes

Ice strikes again!
Below are the following changes for high school basketball:
Clay Center at Abilene – POSTPONED to Monday, February 3
Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to a later date
Sedgwick at Ell-Saline – POSTPONED to a later date
Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to Friday, January 31
Goessel at Canton-Galva – POSTPONED to a later date
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth – POSTPONED to a later date
Minneapolis at Beloit – POSTPONED to a later date
Rural Vista at Elyria Christian – POSTPONED to a later date
Wakefield at Solomon – POSTPONED to Saturday, January 18 with varsity beginning at 4 pm
Republic County at Southeast of Saline – POSTPONED to a later date