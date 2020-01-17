BREAKING NEWS

Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basketball Changes

Pat StrathmanJanuary 17, 2020

Ice strikes again!

Below are the following changes for high school basketball:

Clay Center at Abilene – POSTPONED to Monday, February 3
Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to a later date
Sedgwick at Ell-Saline – POSTPONED to a later date
Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to Friday, January 31
Goessel at Canton-Galva – POSTPONED to a later date
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth – POSTPONED to a later date
Minneapolis at Beloit – POSTPONED to a later date
Rural Vista at Elyria Christian – POSTPONED to a later date
Wakefield at Solomon – POSTPONED to Saturday, January 18 with varsity beginning at 4 pm
Republic County at Southeast of Saline – POSTPONED to a later date

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2020 Mid-season Tournament Brackets

January 15, 2020 4:27 pm

Cowboys Take Down Red Raiders in Double OT

January 14, 2020 11:10 pm

Ell-Saline Drops Pair to Hutchinson Trinity

 9:49 pm

Weather Alters HS Basketball Plans

January 10, 2020 11:22 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basket...

Ice strikes again! Below are the following changes for high school basketball: Clay Center at ...

January 17, 2020 Comments

Salina To Celebrate King Legacy

Top News

January 17, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan Football announces ...

Sports News

January 17, 2020

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

January 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor’s Budget C...
January 17, 2020Comments
3rd DUI Arrest for Salina...
January 16, 2020Comments
Drug, Speeding Charges
January 16, 2020Comments
16th Most Wanted Arrest
January 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH