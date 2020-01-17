Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basketball Changes

Ice strikes again!

Below are the following changes for high school basketball:

Clay Center at Abilene – POSTPONED to Monday, February 3

Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to a later date

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline – POSTPONED to a later date

Remington at Bennington – POSTPONED to Friday, January 31

Goessel at Canton-Galva – POSTPONED to a later date

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth – POSTPONED to a later date

Minneapolis at Beloit – POSTPONED to a later date

Rural Vista at Elyria Christian – POSTPONED to a later date

Wakefield at Solomon – POSTPONED to Saturday, January 18 with varsity beginning at 4 pm

Republic County at Southeast of Saline – POSTPONED to a later date