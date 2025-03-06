I 70 Near Hays to Close For Bridge Project

A bridge construction project will prompt a portion of Interstate 70 near Hays to be closed for seven days.

According to the City of Hays, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close both directions of Interstate 70 at Exit 157 on March 11 at 12 a.m. for bridge demolition.

The closure is scheduled to remain in effect around the clock for seven days, with traffic diverted onto the exit ramps.

Eastbound and westbound motorists will re-enter I-70 via the entrance ramps but will not be able to turn left or right onto U.S. 183 Bypass or 230th Avenue.

In addition, the U.S. 183 Bypass and 230th Avenue near I-70 will be closed to through traffic.

Both routes will remain open to local traffic only.

Drivers using Vine Street/U.S. 183 through Hays should observe existing load restrictions.