Hynes Hired at Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation

A new face is on staff at the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation to begin the new year. According to the organization, Jackie Hynes is the new Events and Marketing Director.

Hynes brings more than a decade of experience supporting nonprofit organizations and community-focused initiatives through strategic marketing, brand development, and relationship-driven storytelling. With a background in business administration and a career rooted in mission-based work, Jackie is known for her ability to build strong brands, foster meaningful connections, and create experiences that bring people together.

Hynes believes that strong brands are built through authenticity and trust — and that the most impactful marketing is rooted in genuine relationships and real community pride. As a mother of five sons, four of whom are graduates of Solomon High School, Jackie has deep personal ties to the area and a firsthand appreciation for the role community plays in shaping opportunity, belonging, and long-term success.

Professionally, Jackie has led marketing strategy and operations across multiple brands and community initiatives, including serving as Director of Marketing for 24/7 Travel Store, a Salina owned business with deep roots across Kansas. Her experience includes building and modernizing brand identities, managing digital platforms and social media strategy, strengthening community partnerships, and creating systems that support sustainable outreach and communication. She has also worked closely with small business owners and entrepreneurs, giving her a practical understanding of the challenges and opportunities that come with building and sustaining a business. She is recognized for her strengths in branding, design, and relationship building, paired with a natural talent for storytelling and creating experiences that people connect with and remember.

Hynes has also served on the Solomon Festival Committee for the past three years, leading marketing and sponsorship efforts that have helped grow community engagement and increase event profitability. Her work with local organizations and municipalities has focused on elevating community voice, improving communication, and creating consistent, approachable branding that reflects the heart of each community.

As she steps into this role, Hynes says “I’m excited to work with local businesses to tell Dickinson County’s story in a way that reflects its heart, its people, and its potential.This community has so much to be proud of, and I look forward to creating experiences and storytelling that help others see this region as a place to belong, build, and grow.”

In her new role, Hynes is excited to partner with local businesses, leaders, and organizations to elevate visibility, strengthen connection, and help position Dickinson County as a place where people want to live, work, invest, and belong.