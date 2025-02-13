Hygiene Drive Benefits Non-Profits

A community effort to collect hygiene products and other items for non-profits was a success.

On Thursday Meridian Media radio stations Newsradio 1150 KSAL, Y93.7, and FM 104.9 teamed up with Project Salina to collect hygiene products. The “Shower Shower” drive occurred at the Dillons grocery stores on E. Cloud and Planet Ave. Items that were collected consisted of a wide range of products such as toiletry, socks, laundry detergent, body wash, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, soap and more.

Many people donated cheerfully and even contributed in other ways by giving cash, checks and food. After the drive was complete, the supplies collected went straight to:

Salina Salvation Army

DVACK

Ashby House

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Rescue Mission

Project Salina annually coordinates a major food drive in May, along with a soup gathering effort in January. A staff of volunteers also work year round to help meet the growing need the organizations they serve have.

The drive was powered by Great Plains Federal Credit Union.