Hydroplane Accident Sends Salina Man to the Hospital

A man was sent to hospital after his car hydroplaned in central Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Quentin Penn, Salina, was driving eastbound on Crawford at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday when his car hydroplaned due to the wet conditions.

The car crossed over the center-line and hit the curb at the intersection with Crawford and Roach. The vehicle then continued on to the curb and struck a light pole, causing the pole to fall on a vehicle at Sankey Auto Center, 801 E. Crawford, damaging the business’ 2016 Mazda SUV. The right, front, bumper took the brunt of the damage.

Penn, was driving a 2004 Ford Focus and was injured from the air bag deployment in the crash. He was sent by medics to the hospital.

Penn was also cited for speeds reasonable and prudent to conditions. His vehicle had to be towed from the scene.