Huskers Sign One of Top Golfers in Kansas

The Nebraska men’s golf program announced the signing of Kameron Shaw to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Shaw, a senior from Salina, was the 2019 Kansas Class 2A state champion as a sophomore and powered Sacred Heart High School to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. Ranked as the No. 118 recruit in the nation by Agora Golf and the No. 2 golfer in the state of Kansas, Shaw will be competing in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship this weekend at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, La.

“We’re excited to add another top-ranked player from the Midwest to our roster,” Nebraska Coach Mark Hankins said. “Kameron is pushing a top-100 ranking and we believe that his intelligence, work ethic and high character will lead to great things in his Husker golf career.”

Kameron Shaw, Salina, Kansas (Sacred Heart)

• Kansas Class 2A State Champion (2019)

• No. 118 Recruit (Agora Golf, 2021)

• No. 2 Recruit in Kansas (2021)

• Two-Time Kansas All-State (2018, 2019)

• Two-Time Class 2A State Team Champion

• Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Qualifier (2020)

Kameron Shaw signed with the Nebraska men’s golf program as a two-time first-team all-state performer in Kansas. Shaw won the Kansas Class 2A state title as a sophomore by shooting a 66 to defeat his Salina Sacred Heart High School teammate and current Kansas Jayhawk Tate Herrenbruck by one stroke.

Shaw helped power Salina Sacred Heart to Class 2A state team championships in both 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 state tournament.

He was ranked as the No. 118 recruit in Agora Golf’s Top 500 for the Class of 2021. He was also ranked No. 163 overall by Junior Golf Scorecard, while also being ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Kansas.

Shaw, who chose Nebraska over Southern Illinois, Colorado State and Wichita State, said the Huskers had the best of everything he was looking for as a college student-athlete.

“I chose Nebraska because I loved everything about it. The coaches are great. They have amazing facilities. They are a team on the rise. The city of Lincoln is amazing, and they have great academic opportunities for me as well.”