Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 32 °

Husband Hits Wife with SUV

KSAL StaffDecember 10, 2021

A Salina woman has dodged serious injuries after her husband hit her with their SUV Thursday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to calls of a disturbance around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Columbia Avenue.

After further investigation and witness accounts, video surveillance footage showed a female exit a maroon Mazda 5 and start walking away. The vehicle then accelerated and almost struck her.

The woman started running away, and the SUV hopped a curb and rammed into her.

It was later discovered that the female victim was the wife of the driver of the SUV.

A second victim, a 36-year-old man, received a laceration to the arm after trying to stop the SUV during the incident.

About an hour later, officers spotted the SUV on S. Ohio St. and pulled it over.

Kristian Perez, a 29-year-old Salina man, was the driver. Open beer cans and some methamphetamine were located in the vehicle. Officers then arrested Perez.

Perez is facing charges of DUI, aggravated battery and aggravated battery among others.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Broncos mourn passing of Demaryius ...

Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest and most beloved players in Broncos history, has passed aw...

December 10, 2021 Comments

Husband Hits Wife with SUV

Top News

December 10, 2021

Symphony Christmas Festival Concert...

Kansas News

December 10, 2021

Fill the Dump Truck Toy Drive Wrapp...

Kansas News

December 10, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Symphony Christmas Festiv...
December 10, 2021Comments
Fill the Dump Truck Toy D...
December 10, 2021Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
December 9, 2021Comments
OCCK Offering Rapid COVID...
December 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices