Husband Hits Wife with SUV

A Salina woman has dodged serious injuries after her husband hit her with their SUV Thursday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to calls of a disturbance around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Columbia Avenue.

After further investigation and witness accounts, video surveillance footage showed a female exit a maroon Mazda 5 and start walking away. The vehicle then accelerated and almost struck her.

The woman started running away, and the SUV hopped a curb and rammed into her.

It was later discovered that the female victim was the wife of the driver of the SUV.

A second victim, a 36-year-old man, received a laceration to the arm after trying to stop the SUV during the incident.

About an hour later, officers spotted the SUV on S. Ohio St. and pulled it over.

Kristian Perez, a 29-year-old Salina man, was the driver. Open beer cans and some methamphetamine were located in the vehicle. Officers then arrested Perez.

Perez is facing charges of DUI, aggravated battery and aggravated battery among others.