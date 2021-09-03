HS Sports Digest – 9/2

Pat Strathman September 3, 2021

Cross Country Great Bend Invitational Girls Team Results

Great Bend 20, Dodge City 46, Hays 96, Buhler 115, Garden City 116, McPherson 161 Salina South results

Grace Allen, 21:54.3, 7th

Jordan Fisher, 23:06.0, 18th

Kylie Arnold, 23:44.7, 22nd

Libby Kierscht, 24:48.9, 34th McPherson results

Evie Elder, 23:49.2, 23rd

Lexi Patterson, 26:52.3, 42nd

Emily Heskett, 27:14.7, 44th

Renae Hendricks, 27:23.7, 45th

Keanna Sullivan, 27:27.0, 47th Boys Team Results

Buhler 25, Garden City 46, Dodge City 75, Salina South 124, McPherson 127, Hays 132 Salina South results

Izaac Leonard, 18:16.3, 8th

Dayton Hudson, 20:42.1, 27th

Emory Barth, 21:14.4, 33rd

Trevor McMurray, 21:33.6, 39th

Ryan Brown, 21:50.5, 40th

Korbin Dykes, 21:52.9, 41st

Grady Smith, 21:55.7, 42nd

Jordan Duke, 22:47.4, 45th

Andrew Kaiser, 24:25.9, 47th McPherson results

Tito Mendez, 19:44.8, 23rd

Ethan Elder, 20:13.2, 26th

Michael Martin, 21:13.5, 32nd

Brock Burgess, 21:19.4, 34th

Garrett Floyd, 21:28.8, 36th

Palmer Heskett, 22:27.3, 44th

Parker Koehn, 26:44.8, 48th Boys soccer Valley Center edged Salina South 1-0. Volleyball Smoky Valley defeated TMP-Marian 25-20, 25-17

Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-14, 25-13

Smoky Valley defeated Abilene 25-18, 25-20

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.