HS Sports Digest – 9/2

Pat StrathmanSeptember 3, 2021

Cross Country

Great Bend Invitational

Girls Team Results
Great Bend 20, Dodge City 46, Hays 96, Buhler 115, Garden City 116, McPherson 161

Salina South results
Grace Allen, 21:54.3, 7th
Jordan Fisher, 23:06.0, 18th
Kylie Arnold, 23:44.7, 22nd
Libby Kierscht, 24:48.9, 34th

McPherson results
Evie Elder, 23:49.2, 23rd
Lexi Patterson, 26:52.3, 42nd
Emily Heskett, 27:14.7, 44th
Renae Hendricks, 27:23.7, 45th
Keanna Sullivan, 27:27.0, 47th

Boys Team Results
Buhler 25, Garden City 46, Dodge City 75, Salina South 124, McPherson 127, Hays 132

Salina South results
Izaac Leonard, 18:16.3, 8th
Dayton Hudson, 20:42.1, 27th
Emory Barth, 21:14.4, 33rd
Trevor McMurray, 21:33.6, 39th
Ryan Brown, 21:50.5, 40th
Korbin Dykes, 21:52.9, 41st
Grady Smith, 21:55.7, 42nd
Jordan Duke, 22:47.4, 45th
Andrew Kaiser, 24:25.9, 47th

McPherson results
Tito Mendez, 19:44.8, 23rd
Ethan Elder, 20:13.2, 26th
Michael Martin, 21:13.5, 32nd
Brock Burgess, 21:19.4, 34th
Garrett Floyd, 21:28.8, 36th
Palmer Heskett, 22:27.3, 44th
Parker Koehn, 26:44.8, 48th

Boys soccer

Valley Center edged Salina South 1-0.

Volleyball

Smoky Valley defeated TMP-Marian 25-20, 25-17
Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-14, 25-13
Smoky Valley defeated Abilene 25-18, 25-20

