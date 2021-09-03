HS Sports Digest – 9/2

Cross Country
Great Bend Invitational
Girls Team Results
Great Bend 20, Dodge City 46, Hays 96, Buhler 115, Garden City 116, McPherson 161
Salina South results
Grace Allen, 21:54.3, 7th
Jordan Fisher, 23:06.0, 18th
Kylie Arnold, 23:44.7, 22nd
Libby Kierscht, 24:48.9, 34th
McPherson results
Evie Elder, 23:49.2, 23rd
Lexi Patterson, 26:52.3, 42nd
Emily Heskett, 27:14.7, 44th
Renae Hendricks, 27:23.7, 45th
Keanna Sullivan, 27:27.0, 47th
Boys Team Results
Buhler 25, Garden City 46, Dodge City 75, Salina South 124, McPherson 127, Hays 132
Salina South results
Izaac Leonard, 18:16.3, 8th
Dayton Hudson, 20:42.1, 27th
Emory Barth, 21:14.4, 33rd
Trevor McMurray, 21:33.6, 39th
Ryan Brown, 21:50.5, 40th
Korbin Dykes, 21:52.9, 41st
Grady Smith, 21:55.7, 42nd
Jordan Duke, 22:47.4, 45th
Andrew Kaiser, 24:25.9, 47th
McPherson results
Tito Mendez, 19:44.8, 23rd
Ethan Elder, 20:13.2, 26th
Michael Martin, 21:13.5, 32nd
Brock Burgess, 21:19.4, 34th
Garrett Floyd, 21:28.8, 36th
Palmer Heskett, 22:27.3, 44th
Parker Koehn, 26:44.8, 48th
Boys soccer
Valley Center edged Salina South 1-0.
Volleyball
Smoky Valley defeated TMP-Marian 25-20, 25-17
Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-14, 25-13
Smoky Valley defeated Abilene 25-18, 25-20