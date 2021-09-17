HS Sports Digest – 9/17

Pat Strathman September 17, 2021

Cross Country Buhler Invitational – Girls Team Results

Great Bend 28, Southeast of Saline 38, Buhler 93, Winfield 100, McPherson 130, Berean Academy 149, Hutch Trinity 162, Ellinwood 229 Southeast of Saline Results

Jentri Alderson, 1st, 19:36.3

Abby Commerford, 5th, 21:56.5

Joni Schroeder, 9th, 22:51.3

Cali Augustine, 10th, 22:56.4

Sadie Franklin, 13th, 23:26.0

Savannah Sutton, 19th, 23:52.4 McPherson Results

Chloe Clevenger, 6th, 22:11.1

Evie Elder, 16th, 23:37.3

Lexi Patterson, 34th, 26:02.4

Renae Hendricks, 37th, 26:14.4

Emily Haskett, 39th, 26:36.8 Buhler Invitational – Boys Team Results

Southeast of Saline 32, Buhler 38, Berean Academy 72, Hutch Trinity 87, Goddard 135 Southeast of Saline Results

Dylan Sprecker, 1st, 16:14.8

Damion Jackson, 4th, 17:35.7

Levi Allen, 5th, 17:44.2

Joel Kejr, 10th, 18:14.0

Cayden Walker, 19th, 19:08.1

Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 20th, 19:12.0

Drake Augustine, 25th, 19:54.8 McPherson Results

Tito Mendez, 22nd, 19:20.3

Ethan Elder, 26th, 19:54.8

Garrett Floyd, 35th, 21:41.9 Ellsworth Results

Byron Johnson, 23rd, 19:43.2

Colton Bettenbrock, 38th, 22:18.0

Trenton Holmes, 39th, 22:20.2 Hays Invitational – Girls Team Results

Manhattan 20, Dodge City 61, Garden City 87, Eisenhower 95, Hays 96 Salina Central Results

Cora White, 15th, 22:40.17

Araceli Davila, 17th, 22:58.81

Taylor Helton, 39th, 26:00.78

Elizabeth Young, 40th, 26:39.01 Salina South Results

Grace Allen, 11th, 21:48.45

Kylie Arnold, 19th, 23:08.06

Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 20th, 23:13.28

Libby Kierscht, 34th, 24:34.16 Hays Invitational – Boys Team results

Manhattan 25, Garden City 60, Dodge City 82, Eisenhower 86, Salina Central 136, Salina South 154, Hays 167 Salina Central results

William Griffith, 2nd, 16:52.00

Zack Tibbits, 25th, 18:51.20

Cooper Affholder, 32nd, 19:36.72

Isaac French, 38th, 20:10.92

Titus Shafer, 39th, 20:16.76

Jonny Haller, 43rd, 21:39.63 Salina South results

Izaac Leonard, 20th, 18:17.00

Ryan Brown, 29th, 19:28.78

Dayton Hudson, 34th, 19:39.05

Emory Barth, 35th, 20:02.58

Korbin Dykes, 36th, 20:04.69

Trevor McMurray, 41st, 20:53.66

Jordan Duke, 44th, 22:09.53 Boys Soccer Salina South edged Buhler 2-1 in overtime

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.