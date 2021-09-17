HS Sports Digest – 9/17

Cross Country
Buhler Invitational – Girls Team Results
Great Bend 28, Southeast of Saline 38, Buhler 93, Winfield 100, McPherson 130, Berean Academy 149, Hutch Trinity 162, Ellinwood 229
Southeast of Saline Results
Jentri Alderson, 1st, 19:36.3
Abby Commerford, 5th, 21:56.5
Joni Schroeder, 9th, 22:51.3
Cali Augustine, 10th, 22:56.4
Sadie Franklin, 13th, 23:26.0
Savannah Sutton, 19th, 23:52.4
McPherson Results
Chloe Clevenger, 6th, 22:11.1
Evie Elder, 16th, 23:37.3
Lexi Patterson, 34th, 26:02.4
Renae Hendricks, 37th, 26:14.4
Emily Haskett, 39th, 26:36.8
Buhler Invitational – Boys Team Results
Southeast of Saline 32, Buhler 38, Berean Academy 72, Hutch Trinity 87, Goddard 135
Southeast of Saline Results
Dylan Sprecker, 1st, 16:14.8
Damion Jackson, 4th, 17:35.7
Levi Allen, 5th, 17:44.2
Joel Kejr, 10th, 18:14.0
Cayden Walker, 19th, 19:08.1
Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 20th, 19:12.0
Drake Augustine, 25th, 19:54.8
McPherson Results
Tito Mendez, 22nd, 19:20.3
Ethan Elder, 26th, 19:54.8
Garrett Floyd, 35th, 21:41.9
Ellsworth Results
Byron Johnson, 23rd, 19:43.2
Colton Bettenbrock, 38th, 22:18.0
Trenton Holmes, 39th, 22:20.2
Hays Invitational – Girls Team Results
Manhattan 20, Dodge City 61, Garden City 87, Eisenhower 95, Hays 96
Salina Central Results
Cora White, 15th, 22:40.17
Araceli Davila, 17th, 22:58.81
Taylor Helton, 39th, 26:00.78
Elizabeth Young, 40th, 26:39.01
Salina South Results
Grace Allen, 11th, 21:48.45
Kylie Arnold, 19th, 23:08.06
Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 20th, 23:13.28
Libby Kierscht, 34th, 24:34.16
Hays Invitational – Boys Team results
Manhattan 25, Garden City 60, Dodge City 82, Eisenhower 86, Salina Central 136, Salina South 154, Hays 167
Salina Central results
William Griffith, 2nd, 16:52.00
Zack Tibbits, 25th, 18:51.20
Cooper Affholder, 32nd, 19:36.72
Isaac French, 38th, 20:10.92
Titus Shafer, 39th, 20:16.76
Jonny Haller, 43rd, 21:39.63
Salina South results
Izaac Leonard, 20th, 18:17.00
Ryan Brown, 29th, 19:28.78
Dayton Hudson, 34th, 19:39.05
Emory Barth, 35th, 20:02.58
Korbin Dykes, 36th, 20:04.69
Trevor McMurray, 41st, 20:53.66
Jordan Duke, 44th, 22:09.53
Boys Soccer
Salina South edged Buhler 2-1 in overtime