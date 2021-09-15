HS Sports Digest – 9/14

Volleyball

Andover Central defeated Salina Central 25-13, 25-18

Eisenhower defeated Salina Central 19-25, 25-21, 25-23

Derby defeated Salina South 25-20, 25-15

Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-17, 25-12

Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 25-21, 27-25

Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 25-17, 25-14

Southeast of Saline defeated Republic County 25-10, 25-16

Southeast of Saline defeated Republic County 25-13, 25-17

Goessel defeated Canton-Galva 25-14, 25-17

Elyria Christian defeated Canton-Galva 25-16, 25-15

Tescott defeated Southern Cloud 27-25, 25-14

Tescott defeated Southern Cloud 25-7, 25-18

McPherson defeated Augusta 25-18, 25-20

McPherson defeated Rose Hill 25-14, 25-27, 25-13

Boys Soccer

Salina South took down Salina Central 4-1. Angel Lopez scored two goals. Seth Flores and Jose Ortega each had a goal as well.

Girls Golf

Newton Invitational

Winfield 161, Emporia 186, Newton 194, Maize South 195, Campus 198, Salina South 201, Hutchinson 202, Derby 241

Salina South results

Zoe Norton, 38, 3rd

Payton Phillips, 52, T22nd

Madison Durr, 54, 28th

Danee Phillips, 57, 32nd

Avery McComber, 64, 39th

Salina Central results

Cindric White, 49, T17th

Alex Coykendall, 67, 42nd