HS Sports Digest – 9/11-12

Cross Country
Wamego Invitational
Chapman results – boys team finished 12th as a team
Drew Elliott, 17:36, 19th
Chris Falls, 19:11, 57th
Raymond Johnson, 19:58, 78th
Levi Gaston, 20:48, 89th
Justin Blocker, 22:25, 108th
Travis Leasure, 22:29, 109th
Volleyball
Hillsboro defeated Salina South 25-21, 25-18
Beloit defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-14
Smoky Valley defeated Salina South 25-16, 25-18
Salina South defeated Concordia 25-16, 25-18
Beloit defeated Salina South 22-25, 25-14, 25-18
Nickerson defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-21
Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 15-25, 25-4, 25-20
Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-21, 25-22
Ellinwood defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 25-18
Ellinwood defeated Ellsworth 25-21, 25-16
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-3, 25-21
Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 26-24
Nickerson defeated Ellsworth 25-16, 25-18
Central Plains defeated Ellsworth 23-25, 25-20, 25-16
Sedgwick defeated Canton-Galva 25-8, 25-12
Burrton defeated Canton-Galva 16-25, 25-23, 25-21
Fairfield defeated Canton-Galva 25-22, 25-19
Girls Tennis
Salina Central Invitational
Salina Central results – team won the title
Janae Montoya, 3-1, 3rd
Katelyn Rupe, 2-2, 6th
Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th
Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 7th
Hesston Invitational
Collegiate 57, Smoky Valley 48, Hesston 48, Eisenhower 45, Wichita Independent 30, Sacred Heart 27, Central Plains 25
Sacred Heart results
Ally Newell, 1-2, 13th
Callie Yohe, 1-3, 14th
Matteucci/Weiss, 4-0, 1st
Franco/Motes, 0-4, 16th
Smoky Valley results
Kayla Norberg, 2-2, 11th
Logan Spencer, 1-3, 8th
Gaskill/Adam, 2-2, 4th
Ahlstedt/Rauchholz, 3-1, 3rd
Smoky Valley Invitational
Chapman results
Elyssa Frieze, 4-0, 1st
Tanith Elliott, 1-3, 12th
Chelsey Armbruster/Alida Elliott, 2-2, 6th
Grace Merritt/Nicole Blocker, 2-2, 7th
Boys Soccer
Andover defeated Salina South 3-1. Seth Flores netted the only goal for Salina South.