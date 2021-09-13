HS Sports Digest – 9/11-12

Pat Strathman September 13, 2021

Cross Country Wamego Invitational Chapman results – boys team finished 12th as a team

Drew Elliott, 17:36, 19th

Chris Falls, 19:11, 57th

Raymond Johnson, 19:58, 78th

Levi Gaston, 20:48, 89th

Justin Blocker, 22:25, 108th

Travis Leasure, 22:29, 109th Volleyball Hillsboro defeated Salina South 25-21, 25-18

Beloit defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-14

Smoky Valley defeated Salina South 25-16, 25-18

Salina South defeated Concordia 25-16, 25-18

Beloit defeated Salina South 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 Nickerson defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-21

Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 15-25, 25-4, 25-20

Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-21, 25-22

Ellinwood defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 25-18 Ellinwood defeated Ellsworth 25-21, 25-16

Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-3, 25-21

Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 26-24

Nickerson defeated Ellsworth 25-16, 25-18

Central Plains defeated Ellsworth 23-25, 25-20, 25-16 Sedgwick defeated Canton-Galva 25-8, 25-12

Burrton defeated Canton-Galva 16-25, 25-23, 25-21

Fairfield defeated Canton-Galva 25-22, 25-19 Girls Tennis Salina Central Invitational Salina Central results – team won the title

Janae Montoya, 3-1, 3rd

Katelyn Rupe, 2-2, 6th

Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th

Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 7th Hesston Invitational

Collegiate 57, Smoky Valley 48, Hesston 48, Eisenhower 45, Wichita Independent 30, Sacred Heart 27, Central Plains 25 Sacred Heart results

Ally Newell, 1-2, 13th

Callie Yohe, 1-3, 14th

Matteucci/Weiss, 4-0, 1st

Franco/Motes, 0-4, 16th Smoky Valley results

Kayla Norberg, 2-2, 11th

Logan Spencer, 1-3, 8th

Gaskill/Adam, 2-2, 4th

Ahlstedt/Rauchholz, 3-1, 3rd Smoky Valley Invitational Chapman results

Elyssa Frieze, 4-0, 1st

Tanith Elliott, 1-3, 12th

Chelsey Armbruster/Alida Elliott, 2-2, 6th

Grace Merritt/Nicole Blocker, 2-2, 7th Boys Soccer Andover defeated Salina South 3-1. Seth Flores netted the only goal for Salina South.

