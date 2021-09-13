Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 74 °

HS Sports Digest – 9/11-12

Pat StrathmanSeptember 13, 2021

Cross Country

Wamego Invitational

Chapman results – boys team finished 12th as a team
Drew Elliott, 17:36, 19th
Chris Falls, 19:11, 57th
Raymond Johnson, 19:58, 78th
Levi Gaston, 20:48, 89th
Justin Blocker, 22:25, 108th
Travis Leasure, 22:29, 109th

Volleyball

Hillsboro defeated Salina South 25-21, 25-18
Beloit defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-14
Smoky Valley defeated Salina South 25-16, 25-18
Salina South defeated Concordia 25-16, 25-18
Beloit defeated Salina South 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

Nickerson defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-21
Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 15-25, 25-4, 25-20
Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-21, 25-22
Ellinwood defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 25-18

Ellinwood defeated Ellsworth 25-21, 25-16
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-3, 25-21
Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 25-19, 26-24
Nickerson defeated Ellsworth 25-16, 25-18
Central Plains defeated Ellsworth 23-25, 25-20, 25-16

Sedgwick defeated Canton-Galva 25-8, 25-12
Burrton defeated Canton-Galva 16-25, 25-23, 25-21
Fairfield defeated Canton-Galva 25-22, 25-19

Girls Tennis

Salina Central Invitational

Salina Central results – team won the title
Janae Montoya, 3-1, 3rd
Katelyn Rupe, 2-2, 6th
Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th
Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 7th

Hesston Invitational
Collegiate 57, Smoky Valley 48, Hesston 48, Eisenhower 45, Wichita Independent 30, Sacred Heart 27, Central Plains 25

Sacred Heart results
Ally Newell, 1-2, 13th
Callie Yohe, 1-3, 14th
Matteucci/Weiss, 4-0, 1st
Franco/Motes, 0-4, 16th

Smoky Valley results
Kayla Norberg, 2-2, 11th
Logan Spencer, 1-3, 8th
Gaskill/Adam, 2-2, 4th
Ahlstedt/Rauchholz, 3-1, 3rd

Smoky Valley Invitational

Chapman results
Elyssa Frieze, 4-0, 1st
Tanith Elliott, 1-3, 12th
Chelsey Armbruster/Alida Elliott, 2-2, 6th
Grace Merritt/Nicole Blocker, 2-2, 7th

Boys Soccer

Andover defeated Salina South 3-1. Seth Flores netted the only goal for Salina South.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/11

September 11, 2021 9:32 am

Eisenhower Locks Up Central

September 10, 2021 11:25 pm

Cougars Ambushed by Maize South

 11:03 pm

HS Sports Digest – 9/9

 9:01 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Shots Fired During Altercation

A Salina woman is facing possible charges after a confrontation led to shots fired Saturday afternoo...

September 13, 2021 Comments

Two Bikes Stolen From Residence

Kansas News

September 13, 2021

Copper Wire Theft

Kansas News

September 13, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 9/11-12

Sports News

September 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired During Alterc...
September 13, 2021Comments
Two Bikes Stolen From Res...
September 13, 2021Comments
Copper Wire Theft
September 13, 2021Comments
KU Students, Faculty Push...
September 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices