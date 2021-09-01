HS Sports Digest – 8/31

Pat Strathman September 1, 2021

Volleyball Goddard defeated Salina Central in three sets

Derby defeated Salina Central 26-16, 25-21 Andover defeated Salina South 25-16, 18-25, 26-24

Salina South defeated Maize 25-15, 20-25, 25-22 Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-23, 25-22 Sacred Heart stats leaders: Avery Eshelman w/15 kills, Sydney Goets w/17 digs, Maegan Torry w/16 assists Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-22, 25-16

Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 28-26, 23-25, 25-22 Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-7, 25-6

Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-13, 25-10 McPherson defeated Winfield 25-6, 26-18

McPherson defeated Andale 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 McPherson stats leaders: Rhian Swanson w/41 kills, Brette Doile w/53 assists, Ell Schmid w/21 digs Inman defeated Canton-Galva 25-4, 25-12, 25-9 Boys Soccer McPherson defeated Salina South 2-0 Junction City defeated Salina Central 2-1 Girls Tennis Ellsworth Invitational

Smoky Valley 57, Ellsworth 50, Central Plains 50, Trego Community 34, Ellinwood 27, Lyons 25, Concordia 24, Trinity 13 Ellsworth Results #1 singles – Nicole Haase, 3-0, 1st

#2 singles – Calli Sheridan, 3-0, 1st

#1 doubles – Sami Couch/Bekah Vague, 2-2, 5th

#2 doubles – Zoe Howell/Shylo Travnichek, 2-2, 5th Smoky Valley Results #1 singles – Logan Spencer, 3-1, 3rd

#2 singles – Kayla Norberg, 3-1, 3rd

#1 doubles – Riley Ahlstedt/Lena Rauchholz, 2-1, 2nd

#2 doubles – Karee Adam/Campbell Gaskill, 3-0, 1st

