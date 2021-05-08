HS Sports Digest – 5/7

Baseball

Derby swept Salina South 13-0, 14-2.

Abilene fell to Wamego 7-6 before bouncing back with a 14-3 victory.

Southeast of Saline took down Russell/Victoria 10-0, 17-2.

Minneapolis handled Republic County 24-1, 16-0.

Sedgwick cruised past Sacred Heart 10-0, 10-3.

Little River swept Ell-Saline 15-0, 7-2.

Softball

Salina South lost to Derby 2-0, 7-6 in eight innings.

Abilene fell to Wamego 14-2, 11-1.

Southeast of Saline split with Russell/Victoria, falling 2-1 before winning 4-1.

Ellsworth coasted to two wins over Plainville 14-3, 20-10.

Ell-Saline pounded Little River 17-0, 29-2.

Girls Soccer

McPherson defeated El Dorado 11-0.

Track & Field

Ellinwood Girls Team Results

Kiowa County 100, Sterling 93, Southeast of Saline 83, Ellinwood 55, Central Plains 52, Ellsworth 46, Ashland 43, St. John-Hudson 36, Stafford 26, Pratt-Skyline 4.

Ellinwood Boys Team Results

Southeast of Saline 166, Sterling 98, Kiowa County 60, Ellsworth 52, Pratt-Skyline 51, Central Plains 48, Ellinwood 26, Chase 21, Stafford 10, Ashland 9, St. John-Hudson 8.

Ellinwood Invitational 2021 – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

Thompson Relays Girls Team Results

Clifton-Clyde 145.5, Bennington 114, Lincoln 96.5, Osborne 76, Ell-Saline 45, Tescott 30, Natoma 28, Sylvan-Lucas 9, Wilson 8.

Thompson Relays Boys Team Results

Osborne 123, Ell-Saline 111, Clifton-Clyde 76, Tescott 75, Lincoln 51, Bennington 48, Sylvan-Lucas 37, Natoma 16, Wilson 14.

Thompson Relays Results – CLICK HERE

Salina Central Invitational

Salina Central Results – CLICK HERE

Salina South Results – CLICK HERE