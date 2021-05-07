HS Sports Digest – 5/6

Baseball

Hoisington won 15-4 in five innings over Smoky Valley. The Vikings bounced back with a 5-4 victory, scoring two runs in the sixth to complete the comeback. Kade Blanchat was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Brandon Malm was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Softball

Hoisington swept Smoky Valley 11-9, 11-8. Hoisington jumped out to a 10-1 lead after the top of the third. Smoky Valley answered with eight in the fourth before the Cardinals hung on for the win. Smoky Valley had another late rally with three runs in the fifth in the nightcap.

Girls Soccer

Salina South defeated Valley Center 2-0. Giselle Nash scored once and dished out one assist. South is 10-4, tying for most wins in a season in South history.

Andover handled Salina Central 11-0.

McPherson took down Collegiate 3-0.

Boys Golf

Ellsworth Invitational

Ellsworth 366, Hoisington 374, Larned 381, Republic County 390, Minneapolis 442, Russell 484.

Ellsworth Results

Will Cravens, 85, 3rd

Avery Haxton, 87, 5th

Parker McGowan, 96, 14th

Wyatt Bohnen, 98, 15th

Dayton LaDuke, 101, 18th

Avery Holecek, 125, 34th

Minneapolis Results

August Hulse, 107, T25th

Hayden Lott, 108, T27th

Adam Reed, 113, 30th

Liam Nichols, 114, 31st

Brock Constable, 115, 32nd

Josiah Knoll, 133, 35th

Track & Field

Victoria Invitational – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS