HS Sports Digest – 5/6

Pat StrathmanMay 7, 2021

Baseball

Hoisington won 15-4 in five innings over Smoky Valley. The Vikings bounced back with a 5-4 victory, scoring two runs in the sixth to complete the comeback. Kade Blanchat was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Brandon Malm was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Softball

Hoisington swept Smoky Valley 11-9, 11-8. Hoisington jumped out to a 10-1 lead after the top of the third. Smoky Valley answered with eight in the fourth before the Cardinals hung on for the win. Smoky Valley had another late rally with three runs in the fifth in the nightcap.

Girls Soccer

Salina South defeated Valley Center 2-0. Giselle Nash scored once and dished out one assist. South is 10-4, tying for most wins in a season in South history.

Andover handled Salina Central 11-0.

McPherson took down Collegiate 3-0.

Boys Golf

Ellsworth Invitational
Ellsworth 366, Hoisington 374, Larned 381, Republic County 390, Minneapolis 442, Russell 484.

Ellsworth Results
Will Cravens, 85, 3rd
Avery Haxton, 87, 5th
Parker McGowan, 96, 14th
Wyatt Bohnen, 98, 15th
Dayton LaDuke, 101, 18th
Avery Holecek, 125, 34th

Minneapolis Results
August Hulse, 107, T25th
Hayden Lott, 108, T27th
Adam Reed, 113, 30th
Liam Nichols, 114, 31st
Brock Constable, 115, 32nd
Josiah Knoll, 133, 35th

Track & Field

Victoria Invitational – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

