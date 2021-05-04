HS Sports Digest – 5/4

May 4, 2021

Baseball

Ark City swept Salina Central 10-0, 4-0.

Southeast of Saline claimed both games against Ellsworth 2-1, 12-2.

Smoky Valley nipped Lyons 13-12.

Ell-Saline split with Moundridge, winning 9-8, but also falling 11-1.

Softball

Salina Central edged Ark City 5-4 before losing 12-5 in the nightcap.

Southeast of Saline cruised past Ellsworth 14-1, 16-6.

Ell-Saline handled Canton-Galva 7-1, 20-3.

Sacred Heart coasted to a sweep over Wichita Trinity 19-4, 12-0.

Abilene swept Chapman 14-4, 12-.

Girls Soccer

Salina South took down Derby 5-1.

McPherson defeated Buhler 3-1.

Boys Golf

I-135 Shootout
Wellington 626, Sacred Heart 646, Garden City 650, Andover Central 669, Andover 702, Augusta 707, Hesston 710, Buhler 714, Circle 885.

Sacred Heart Results
Kameron Shaw, 155, T4th
Mikey Matteucci, 157, 7th
Caleb Gilliland, 159, T8th
Nate Elmore, 175, T25th
Hunter Newell, 179, 27th
Jack Elmore, 185, T32nd

