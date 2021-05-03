HS Sports Digest – 5/3

Boys Tennis
AVCTL-I Invitational
Salina South took sixth. Results:
Cayden Cassel, 12th
Nathan Streeter, 13th
Miles Hammond/Griffin Peterson, 6th
Keegan Exline/Nathan McConnell, 11th
AVCTL-II Invitational
Salina Central 52, Andover 34, Andover Central 31, Ark City 25, Goddard 16, Eisenhower 15, Valley Center 11.
Salina Central Results
Singles Championship – Connor Phelps defeated Brady Stack 7-5, 6-1
Doubles Championship – Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated McCabe Green/Collin Phelps 6-4, 6-4
AVCTL-III Invitational
Wichita Collegiate 70, McPherson 60, Wellington 40, Buhler 33, Winfield 29, Circle 23, El Dorado 23, Augusta 2
McPherson Results
#1 Singles – Jaden Fox, 2nd
#2 Singles – Ty Kraemer, 2nd
#1 Doubles – Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner, 2nd
#2 Doubles – Wesley Wurm/Alex Houston, 2nd
Boys Golf
Southeast of Saline Invitational
Hesston 342, Southeast of Saline 358, Ellinwood 371, Ellis 375, Sacred Heart 381, Republic County 384, Herington 398, Halstead 413, Solomon 426, Minneapolis 427.
Southeast of Saline Results
Dylan Esch, 80, 2nd
Joel Huffaker, 88, 10th
Dalton Bunch, 92, T15th
Kayson Lilley, 98, 25th
Payton Lambeth, 123, 53rd
Karson Hall, 129, 55th
Sacred Heart Results
Walker Tuttle, 85, T6th
Morgan Newell, 93, T17th
Jason Marrs, 97, T23rd
Noah Martin, 106, 34th
Dayne Gross, 141, 57th
Solomon Results
Spencer Coup, 87, 9th
Kyle Ryan, 109, 38th
Jarrett Baxa, 112, T40th
Jake Sommer, 118, 48th
Minneapolis Results
Adam Reed, 99, T26th
Hayden Lott, 105, T31st
August Hulse, 108, T36th
Brock Constable, 120, T50th
Liam Nichols, 120, T50th
Great Bend Inviational
Garden City 326, Great Bend 333, Hays 361, Dodge City 382, Salina South 411, Liberal 430.
Salina South Results
Maddox Xaysongkham, 97, T17th
Kevin Gibbons, 102, 23rd
Dominique Girard, 106, T25th
Ethan Harris, 106, T25th
Jordan Anderson, 108, 28th
Baseball
Newton took two from Salina South 5-2, 5-0.
Minneapolis swept Lincoln/Sylvan-Lucas 15-0, 18-0. Nolan White drove in four in the opener. Spencer Davidson added three on two hits. Colton Bradford had two RBI on two hits. Davidson brought home four more in the finale. Bradford had three RBI. Trent Moeckel added two RBI.
Sacred Heart edged TMP-Marian 2-1, 2-0. TMP scored the first run in the top of the fifth in the opener. Sacred Heart answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Knights pulled off the walkoff in the seventh. Evan Bogart went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out nine. Sacred Heart only had three hits in the nigthcap, but the Knights plated two in the fourth and that was the difference. Jacob Gormley earned the win in a complete game shutout. He struck out six and drove in a run at the plate.
Softball
Salina South split with Newton, winning game one 7-1 before losing 4-2 in the finale. South built a 3-0 lead after four innings. Newton trimmed margin to two in the top of the sixth before four runs by South. South had just two hits. Jenna Henderson scattered four hits over seven innings. Newton jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after 2 1/2 frames. South cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Newton responded with two runs in the fifth.
Minneapolis split with Sylvan-Lucas/Lincoln. Minneapolis won 7-3 before losing 18-7.
Girls Soccer
Salina Central lost to Andover Central 6-0.