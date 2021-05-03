HS Sports Digest – 5/3

Boys Tennis

AVCTL-I Invitational

Salina South took sixth. Results:

Cayden Cassel, 12th

Nathan Streeter, 13th

Miles Hammond/Griffin Peterson, 6th

Keegan Exline/Nathan McConnell, 11th

AVCTL-II Invitational

Salina Central 52, Andover 34, Andover Central 31, Ark City 25, Goddard 16, Eisenhower 15, Valley Center 11.

Salina Central Results

Singles Championship – Connor Phelps defeated Brady Stack 7-5, 6-1

Doubles Championship – Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated McCabe Green/Collin Phelps 6-4, 6-4

AVCTL-III Invitational

Wichita Collegiate 70, McPherson 60, Wellington 40, Buhler 33, Winfield 29, Circle 23, El Dorado 23, Augusta 2

McPherson Results

#1 Singles – Jaden Fox, 2nd

#2 Singles – Ty Kraemer, 2nd

#1 Doubles – Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner, 2nd

#2 Doubles – Wesley Wurm/Alex Houston, 2nd

Boys Golf

Southeast of Saline Invitational

Hesston 342, Southeast of Saline 358, Ellinwood 371, Ellis 375, Sacred Heart 381, Republic County 384, Herington 398, Halstead 413, Solomon 426, Minneapolis 427.

Southeast of Saline Results

Dylan Esch, 80, 2nd

Joel Huffaker, 88, 10th

Dalton Bunch, 92, T15th

Kayson Lilley, 98, 25th

Payton Lambeth, 123, 53rd

Karson Hall, 129, 55th

Sacred Heart Results

Walker Tuttle, 85, T6th

Morgan Newell, 93, T17th

Jason Marrs, 97, T23rd

Noah Martin, 106, 34th

Dayne Gross, 141, 57th

Solomon Results

Spencer Coup, 87, 9th

Kyle Ryan, 109, 38th

Jarrett Baxa, 112, T40th

Jake Sommer, 118, 48th

Minneapolis Results

Adam Reed, 99, T26th

Hayden Lott, 105, T31st

August Hulse, 108, T36th

Brock Constable, 120, T50th

Liam Nichols, 120, T50th

Great Bend Inviational

Garden City 326, Great Bend 333, Hays 361, Dodge City 382, Salina South 411, Liberal 430.

Salina South Results

Maddox Xaysongkham, 97, T17th

Kevin Gibbons, 102, 23rd

Dominique Girard, 106, T25th

Ethan Harris, 106, T25th

Jordan Anderson, 108, 28th

Baseball

Newton took two from Salina South 5-2, 5-0.

Minneapolis swept Lincoln/Sylvan-Lucas 15-0, 18-0. Nolan White drove in four in the opener. Spencer Davidson added three on two hits. Colton Bradford had two RBI on two hits. Davidson brought home four more in the finale. Bradford had three RBI. Trent Moeckel added two RBI.

Sacred Heart edged TMP-Marian 2-1, 2-0. TMP scored the first run in the top of the fifth in the opener. Sacred Heart answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Knights pulled off the walkoff in the seventh. Evan Bogart went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out nine. Sacred Heart only had three hits in the nigthcap, but the Knights plated two in the fourth and that was the difference. Jacob Gormley earned the win in a complete game shutout. He struck out six and drove in a run at the plate.

Softball

Salina South split with Newton, winning game one 7-1 before losing 4-2 in the finale. South built a 3-0 lead after four innings. Newton trimmed margin to two in the top of the sixth before four runs by South. South had just two hits. Jenna Henderson scattered four hits over seven innings. Newton jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after 2 1/2 frames. South cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Newton responded with two runs in the fifth.

Minneapolis split with Sylvan-Lucas/Lincoln. Minneapolis won 7-3 before losing 18-7.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central lost to Andover Central 6-0.