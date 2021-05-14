HS Sports Digest – 5/13

Softball

Salina Central swept Andover Central 10-6, 7-5.

Maize defeated Salina South 10-8 in 15 innings. The game started earlier in the season before rain postponed the contest. The game resumed in the seventh and Maize scored both runs in the 15th.

Girls Soccer

Salina South and McPherson settled for a 2-2 draw after two overtimes.

Track & Field

AVCTL-I Championships – Girls Team Results

Maize South 129, Derby 120.50, Hutchinson 86, Newton 76, Maize 53, Salina South 48, Campus 42.50.

AVCTL-I Championships – Boys Team Results

Newton 122, Maize 118.50, Hutchinson 110, Maize South 87, Salina South 47, Derby 38.50, Campus 35.

AVCTL-I Championships – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

Central Kansas League Meet – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

Wheat State League Meet – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS