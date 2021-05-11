HS Sports Digest – 5/11

Baseball
Salina Central swept Valley Center 4-1, 5-2.
Andover Central won both games versus Salina South 1-0, 5-3.
Smoky Valley fell to Haven 2-0, 5-0.
Ell-Saline split with Bennington. Ell-Saline won the opener 9-8. Bennington took the series finale 6-5.
Softball
Salina Central lost to Valley Center 8-0, 8-3.
Salina South defeated Hays 14-4 and Andover Central 2-0.
Smoky Valley lost to Haven 11-1, 7-0.
Ell-Saline swept Bennington 9-1, 16-1.
Girls Soccer
Salina Central defeated Ark City 10-0.
Salina South edged Campus 1-0.
Boys Golf
NCAA Championship
Sacred Heart 303, Ellsworth 376, Southeast of Saline 377, Republic County 381, Minneapolis 435.
|Place
|Name
|School
|Score
|1
|Caleb Gilliland-12
|Salina Sacred Heart
|73
|2
|Nate Elmore-11
|Salina Sacred Heart
|76
|3
|Hunter Newell-9
|Salina Sacred Heart
|77
|T3
|Mikey Matteucci-9
|Salina Sacred Heart
|77
|5
|Walker Tuttle-9
|Salina Sacred Heart
|78
|6
|Jack Elmore-12
|Salina Sacred Heart
|84
|7
|Dylan Esch-9
|Southeast of Saline
|85
|8
|Gannon Couture-9
|Republic County
|88
|T8
|Avery Haxton-12
|Ellsworth
|88
|10
|Dalton Bunch-11
|Southeast of Saline
|89
|11
|Jonathan Dyke-11
|Republic County
|90
|12
|Wyatt Bohnen-9
|Ellsworth
|93
|13
|Joel Huffaker-9
|Southeast of Saline
|95
|14
|Will Cravens-9
|Ellsworth
|97
|15
|Parker McGowan-12
|Ellsworth
|98
|16
|Jason Marrs-9
|Salina Sacred Heart
|99
|T16
|Austin Barton-11
|Republic County
|99
|18
|Morgan Newell-12
|Salina Sacred Heart
|101
|19
|Hayden Lott-11
|Minneapolis
|103
|T19
|Dayton LaDuke-12
|Ellsworth
|103
|21
|Rowdy Dunn-11
|Ellsworth
|104
|T21
|Trey Melton-10
|Republic County
|104
|23
|Adam Reed-12
|Minneapolis
|107
|24
|Kayson Lilley-10
|Southeast of Saline
|108
|25
|Tyler Blake-11
|Minneapolis
|111
|26
|Matthew Redden-10
|Southeast of Saline
|113
|27
|Austin Scrivner-9
|Republic County
|114
|T27
|Liam Nichols-10
|Minneapolis
|114
|29
|Kaden Lambeth-11
|Southeast of Saline
|117
|30
|Ryan Beavers-10
|Republic County
|118
|T30
|August Hulse-11
|Minneapolis
|118
|32
|Brock Constable-11
|Minneapolis
|119
|33
|Garner Grauerholz-12
|Beloit
|120
|T33
|Avery Holecek-9
|Ellsworth
|120
|35
|Toby Weems-11
|Southeast of Saline
|124
|36
|Electra Krone-11
|Beloit
|137
AVCTL-II Championship
Eisenhower 316, Andover Central 319, Andover 335, Ark City 340, Salina Central 341, Valley Center 342, Goddard 366.
Salina Central Results
William Ryan, 81, T8th
Collister Ryan, 84, T13th
Nolan Foley, 88, T21st
Chris O’Connor, 88, T21st
Braeden Foley, 93, T32nd
Samuel Payne, 94, T34th