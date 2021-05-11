Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest – 5/11

Pat StrathmanMay 11, 2021

Baseball

Salina Central swept Valley Center 4-1, 5-2.

Andover Central won both games versus Salina South 1-0, 5-3.

Smoky Valley fell to Haven 2-0, 5-0.

Ell-Saline split with Bennington. Ell-Saline won the opener 9-8. Bennington took the series finale 6-5.

Softball

Salina Central lost to Valley Center 8-0, 8-3.

Salina South defeated Hays 14-4 and Andover Central 2-0.

Smoky Valley lost to Haven 11-1, 7-0.

Ell-Saline swept Bennington 9-1, 16-1.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central defeated Ark City 10-0.

Salina South edged Campus 1-0.

Boys Golf

NCAA Championship
Sacred Heart 303, Ellsworth 376, Southeast of Saline 377, Republic County 381, Minneapolis 435.

Place Name School Score
1 Caleb Gilliland-12 Salina Sacred Heart 73
2 Nate Elmore-11 Salina Sacred Heart 76
3 Hunter Newell-9 Salina Sacred Heart 77
T3 Mikey Matteucci-9 Salina Sacred Heart 77
5 Walker Tuttle-9 Salina Sacred Heart 78
6 Jack Elmore-12 Salina Sacred Heart 84
7 Dylan Esch-9 Southeast of Saline 85
8 Gannon Couture-9 Republic County 88
T8 Avery Haxton-12 Ellsworth 88
10 Dalton Bunch-11 Southeast of Saline 89
11 Jonathan Dyke-11 Republic County 90
12 Wyatt Bohnen-9 Ellsworth 93
13 Joel Huffaker-9 Southeast of Saline 95
14 Will Cravens-9 Ellsworth 97
15 Parker McGowan-12 Ellsworth 98
16 Jason Marrs-9 Salina Sacred Heart 99
T16 Austin Barton-11 Republic County 99
18 Morgan Newell-12 Salina Sacred Heart 101
19 Hayden Lott-11 Minneapolis 103
T19 Dayton LaDuke-12 Ellsworth 103
21 Rowdy Dunn-11 Ellsworth 104
T21 Trey Melton-10 Republic County 104
23 Adam Reed-12 Minneapolis 107
24 Kayson Lilley-10 Southeast of Saline 108
25 Tyler Blake-11 Minneapolis 111
26 Matthew Redden-10 Southeast of Saline 113
27 Austin Scrivner-9 Republic County 114
T27 Liam Nichols-10 Minneapolis 114
29 Kaden Lambeth-11 Southeast of Saline 117
30 Ryan Beavers-10 Republic County 118
T30 August Hulse-11 Minneapolis 118
32 Brock Constable-11 Minneapolis 119
33 Garner Grauerholz-12 Beloit 120
T33 Avery Holecek-9 Ellsworth 120
35 Toby Weems-11 Southeast of Saline 124
36 Electra Krone-11 Beloit 137

AVCTL-II Championship
Eisenhower 316, Andover Central 319, Andover 335, Ark City 340, Salina Central 341, Valley Center 342, Goddard 366.

Salina Central Results
William Ryan, 81, T8th
Collister Ryan, 84, T13th
Nolan Foley, 88, T21st
Chris O’Connor, 88, T21st
Braeden Foley, 93, T32nd
Samuel Payne, 94, T34th

