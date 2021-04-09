HS Sports Digest – 4/9

Baseball

Goddard took two from Salina Central, winning 3-1 and 3-2. Salina Central tied up the game with a run in the fifth, but Goddard reclaimed the advantage in the bottom half. Jake Shope pitched the entire game for the Lions, holding the Mustangs to just one hit with nine strikeouts. Parker Kavanagh was solid for Central, lasting four innings, giving up three hits, one run with four walks and two strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Central drew first blood with a run in the first. Goddard jumped ahead with two in the third frame. Central and Goddard equaled each other in the fifth, giving Goddard the sweep. Jaxon Kolzow was 2-4 with two runs for Central. Nick Clayson pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two runs.

Salina South split with Maize. The Eagles dominated the opener 14-6. South logged the first two runs of the game in the first. Maize then scored nine straight before three runs by South in the fifth. South won game two on a walk-off wild pitch, 7-6. South broke open a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth. Maize knotted up the score with three runs in the seventh, setting up the walk-off finish. Parker Benoit was 2-4 with two runs and three RBI. Jovan Suarez pitched five innings, allowing nine hits, two runs, and striking out six.

Sacred Heart at Russell was postponed.

Moundridge defeated Ell-Saline 20-10. Ryder Dent and Cole Schneider each logged three hits. Schneider drove in two runs. Myles Work added a pair of RBI as well.

Southeast of Saline picked up a pair of wins over Abilene 8-2 and 7-3. The opener featured a pitchers’ duel until SES broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. Jaxson Gebhardt drove in three for the Trojans. Eli Harris and Hart Nurnberg recorded two hits each. In the nightcap, Southeast of Saline ballooned a 3-2 advantage to 7-2 following a four-run fifth. Evan Nickelson logged three hits for SES. Luke Gebhardt drove in two runs.

Lyons defeated Smoky Valley 22-6. Game two was suspended after the third with Lyons winning 7-3.

Softball

Goddard swept Salina Central 10-0 and 11-1. Central recorded just two hits in the doubleheader. Annie Loucks drove in the lone run for Central.

Maize downed Salina South 13-0 in six innings. Game two was suspended in the sixth with an 8-all tie. Riley Wertz limited Salina South to four hits in the opener. She struck out 12 and went 4-4 with three RBI at the plate. In the second game, South raced out to a 7-1 advantage. Before play was stopped, Jenna Henderson had three RBI.

Sacred Heart at Russell was postponed.

Ell-Saline swept Moundridge 2-1 and 15-4. Moundridge scored a run in the first and had just two hits for the game. Ell-Saline had 10 hits and finally broke through with a run in the sixth and seventh innings. Raleigh Kramer finished with 13 strikeouts for Ell-Saline. Ell-Saline dominated game two, sprinting out to a 8-0 advantage. Kramer was inside the circle again, lasting all six innings and striking out seven. Raynee Hardesty drove in three for Ell-Saline. Reece Ditto recorded a pair of RBI.

Southeast of Saline dominated Abilene 13-3 and 13-3. Southeast of Saline plated eight runs to open the afternoon. Morgan Albrecht was 1-2 with three RBI and a run. Maddie Harris was 3-3 with two RBI and two runs. Bryna Baird gave up two hits and struck out eight. Abilene put up a fight in the second, grabbing a 3-1 lead after 1 1/2 innings. Southeast of Saline scored four in the second and never looked back. Brielle Ptacek went 2-4 with two runs and two RBI. Harris was 3-4 with two runs and a run batted in. Lexi Jacobson was 2-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Carly Commerford allowed four hits and struck out four.

Smoky Valley outlasted Lyons 8-6. Game two was suspended due to rain.