HS Sports Digest – 4/8

Girls Soccer

Salina South defeated Salina Central 3-0. Jaydyn McLaughlin preserved the shutout. Anahyssa Nash netted two scores. Morgan Fischer had the other goal for South.

McPherson defeated Augusta 5-0. Lexi Kynaston logged two goals. Ella Bushbom got the shutout.

Boys Tennis

Andover Invitational

Salina Central 76, Andover Central 42, Andover 40, McPherson 36, Hesston 31, Valley Center 26, Wichita Collegiate 22, Wichita Independent 5

Salina Central Results

Connor Phelps, 1st

Collin Phelps, 2nd

Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer, 1st

Brady Stack/McCabe Green, 2nd

McPherson Results

Jaden Fox, 4th, 2-2

Ty Kraemer, 8th, 1-3

Alex Houston/Wesley Wrum, 9th, 3-1

Tyler Bontrager/Ayden Johnson, 10th, 2-2

Boys Golf

McPherson Invitational

Sacred Heart 319, Great Bend 337, Hutchinson 341, McPherson 357, Derby 357, Hays 360, Sterling 375, Winfield 378, Buhler 381, Ark City 382, Newton 446, Campus 558

Sacred Heart Results

Kameron Shaw, 1st, 73

Caleb Gilliland, 2nd, 75

Nate Elmore, 13th, 84

Jack Elmore, T16th, 87

Hunter Newell, T18th, 88

McPherson Results

Gus Ruddle, 11th, 82

Parker Van Campen, T16th, 87

Trakker French, T22nd, 89

Neil Raymond, T36th, 99

Trey Buckbee, T45th, 105