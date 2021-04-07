HS Sports Digest – 4/6

Baseball

Concordia swept Sacred Heart 10-0 and 13-3.

Southeast of Saline coasted past Republic County 18-3 and 13-3.

Inman picked up a pair of wins over Ell-Saline 18-0 and 12-0.

Minneapolis split with Beloit. The Trojans nipped the Lions 1-0 in the opener. Minneapolis claimed the second 13-3.

Ellsworth took down Russell 12-4. Game two was suspended.

Smoky Valley defeated Hillsboro 11-7. Smoky Valley fell behind 6-2 after three. The Vikings scored two in the second, but still trailed 7-4 following the fourth. Smoky Valley tied the game with three in the six and won with a four-spot in the eighth. Haven Lysell had three RBI.

Hillsboro won the nightcap 9-6. Hillsboro led 7-1 after two. Smoky Valley tried to make a comeback, but fell short.

Rock Creek took down Abilene 9-5 and 14-1.

Softball

Sacred Heart split with Concordia. The Lady Knights won the first game 5-3. The Knights dropped all five runs in the second and third frames. Emilee Blythe was 1-2 with three RBI and two runs. Kelsie Gack gave up three runs in the circle, striking out six and giving up 10 hits.

The Panthers edged the Knights 2-1 in the second. Concordia’s two runs in the first was good enough for the game. Sacred Heart was held to just three hits. Blythe recorded a solid pitching outing, giving up just two hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts.

Ell-Saline pounded Inman 26-2 and 15-0.

Southeast of Saline claimed two wins over Republic County 7-0 and 10-0. In the opener, Carly Commerford struck out 11 batters and gave up just two hits. Maddie Harris was 2-3 with two runs and a RBI. In game two, Lexi Jacobson limited the Buffaloes to just one run with five strikeouts. Savannah Sutton was 1-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. All but two Trojans logged a hit.

Russell defeated Ellsworth 13-5. Game two was suspended.

Abilene lost to Rock Creek 10-0 and 12-0.

Girls Soccer

Salina South defeated Goddard 3-0.

McPherson defeated Rose Hill 9-2.

Boys Tennis

Don Rahlsten Tennis Classic at Smoky Valley

Salina Central 56, Hesston 46, Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 29, Wichita Collegiate 26, Pratt 21, Concordia 1.

Championship – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated SC’s Chase Courtbot 8-4

Third place – SC’s Austin Beatty defeated SV’s Max Bieker 8-4

Ninth Place – Abilene’s Cayden West defeated Hesston’s Josh Leinbach 8-5

11th Place – Co’s Billy Wahmmeier defeated Abilene’s Kolten Coup 8-5

Championship – Hesston’s Deutschendor/Dahlsten defeated SC’s Burgoon/Speer 8-7 (6)

Third place – Abilene’s Horan/Holmes defeated WC’s Voloch/Farhoud 8-6

Fifth place – Hesston’s Bollinger/Schmidt defeated SV’s Nelson/Leiker 8-1

Seventh place – Abilene’s Prater/Barbieri defeated WC’s Voloch/Johnson 8-7 (2)

Ninth place – SC’s Nutter/Phachanla defeated Pratt’s Gordon/Thompson 8-6

11th place – SV’s Bean/Johnsen defeated Pratt’s Dishman/Thompson 8-5

Ellsworth Invitational

Salina South – 2nd

#1 Singles – Hammond, 4th

#2 Singles – Crow, 6th

#1 Doubles – Exline/Harper, 4th

#2 Doubles – Morrical/Sprecker

Track & Field

CG CKTL Meet @ Hillsboro

Area teams included: Solomon, Canton-Galva