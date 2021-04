HS Sports Digest – 4/5

Pat Strathman April 6, 2021

Boys Golf Salina Central Invitational

Hutchinson 325, Seaman 329, Salina Central 349, Emporia 378, Hays 385, Salina South 401, Newton 419 Salina Central Results

Nolan Foley, 81, 6th

Collister Ryan, 82, 7th

Chris O’Conor, 87, 11th

Braeden Foley, 89, 14th

William Ryan, 97, 22nd Bishop Carroll Invitational Sacred Heart Results

Kameron Shaw, 74, 1st

Caleb Gilliland, 80, T11th

Hunter Newell, 88

Michael Matteucci, 91

Nate Elmore, 94

Jack Elmore, 101

