HS Sports Digest – 4/30

Boys Golf
Hutchinson Invitational
Kapaun 291, Bishop Carroll 299, Sacred Heart 307, Washburn Rural 308, Shawnee Heights 320, Manhattan 321, Eisenhower 325, Wamego 331, Hutchinson 337, McPherson 341, Derby 341, Buhler 346, Ark City 351, Salina Central 367, Wichita Heights 379, Maize 382, Salina South 388, Newton 402, Wichita Northwest 404, Junction City 409, Campus 435
Sacred Heart Results
Caleb Gilliland, 73, T6th
Mikey Matteucii, 77, 17th
Kameron Shaw, 78, T18th
Nate Elmore, 79, T22nd
Hunter Newell, 81, 30th
Salina Central Results
Nolan Foley, 83, T34th
Jack Cain, 93, T70th
Chris O’Connor, 95, T75th
Nathan Callahan, 96, T79th
Braeden Foley, 103, T91st
Salina South Results
Jordan Anderson, 94, T72nd
Maddox Xaysongkham, 94, T72nd
Ethan Harris, 96, T79th
Kevin Gibbons, 104, T94th
Dominique Girard, 106, T97th
Boys Tennis
Hillsboro Invitational
Wichita Trinity 59, Hesston 54, Wichita Collegiate 49, Pratt 45, Sacred Heart 43, Hillsboro 20, Neodesha 0
Sacred Heart Results
#1 Singles – Casey Perrin, 1-2
#2 Singles – Sean Riordan, 2-2
#1 Doubles – B. Cheney/Douglas, 2-2
#2 Doubles – T. Cheney/Johnson, 2-2
Track & Field
Beloit Relays 4-3A Girls Team Results
Hoisington 113, Chapman 100, Phillipsburg 79.5, Abilene 48, Riley County 45, TMP-Marian 44, Beloit 40, Southeast of Saline 24, Minneapolis 23, Concordia 17, Clay Center 16.5, Ellsworth 8
Beloit Relays 2-1A Girls Team Results
Bennington 71, Smith Center 64, Lakeside 59, Lincoln 58, Clifton-Clyde 57, St. John’s-Tipton 48, Sacred Heart 42, Republic County 36, Washington 25, Ell-Saline 23, Osborne 21, Marion 17, Rock Hills 16, Thunder Ridge 8. Tipton 6, Logan 3, Sylvan-Lucas 2, Tescott 1
Beloit Relays 4-3A Boys Team Results
Southeast of Saline 164, Chapman 67, Hoisington 50, Concordia 47, Beloit 46, TMP-Marian 43, Minneapolis 32, Clay Center 32, Abilene 26, Ellsworth 20, Phillipsburg 18, Riley County 13
Beloit Relays 4-3A Boys Team Results
St. John’s-Tipton 75, Osborne 61, Republic County 52, Tescott 47, Pike Valley 46, Logan 42, Smith Center 39, Lakeside 36, Clifton-Clyde 29, Washington 21, Lincoln 20, Rock Hills 19, Ell-Saline 17, Marion 17, Sacred Heart 14, Sylvan-Lucas 8, Bennington 8, Tipton 3, Thunder Ridge 2, Wilson 2
Abilene Results
Bennington Results
Chapman Results
Ell-Saline Results
Ellsworth Results
Lincoln Results
Minneapolis Results
Sacred Heart Results
Southeast of Saline Results
Hillsboro Invitational CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS
Baseball
Salina Central split with Andover, falling 9-7 before an 11-8 victory.
Salina South dropped a pair of 4-3 decisions at Valley Center.
Abilene picked up a road sweep at Beloit 15-1, 25-7.
Southeast of Saline took down Chapman 7-6, 9-8.
Hesston defeated Smoky Valley 11-0, 9-6.
Minneapolis split with Concordia, winning the opener 7-6 before losing 11-5.
Ell-Saline dropped two against Marion 12-3, 22-10.
Softball
Salina South fell at Valley Center 6-5, 10-0.
Abilene lost at Beloit 5-4, 5-0.
Smoky Valley handled Hesston 11-0, 13-2.
Southeast of Saline dominated Chapman 18-0, 18-2.
Bennington swept Inman 14-9, 24-13.
Marion defeated Ell-Saline 11-3, 10-6.
Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 14-4, 12-2.