HS Sports Digest – 4/30

Boys Golf

Hutchinson Invitational

Kapaun 291, Bishop Carroll 299, Sacred Heart 307, Washburn Rural 308, Shawnee Heights 320, Manhattan 321, Eisenhower 325, Wamego 331, Hutchinson 337, McPherson 341, Derby 341, Buhler 346, Ark City 351, Salina Central 367, Wichita Heights 379, Maize 382, Salina South 388, Newton 402, Wichita Northwest 404, Junction City 409, Campus 435

Sacred Heart Results

Caleb Gilliland, 73, T6th

Mikey Matteucii, 77, 17th

Kameron Shaw, 78, T18th

Nate Elmore, 79, T22nd

Hunter Newell, 81, 30th

Salina Central Results

Nolan Foley, 83, T34th

Jack Cain, 93, T70th

Chris O’Connor, 95, T75th

Nathan Callahan, 96, T79th

Braeden Foley, 103, T91st

Salina South Results

Jordan Anderson, 94, T72nd

Maddox Xaysongkham, 94, T72nd

Ethan Harris, 96, T79th

Kevin Gibbons, 104, T94th

Dominique Girard, 106, T97th

Boys Tennis

Hillsboro Invitational

Wichita Trinity 59, Hesston 54, Wichita Collegiate 49, Pratt 45, Sacred Heart 43, Hillsboro 20, Neodesha 0

Sacred Heart Results

#1 Singles – Casey Perrin, 1-2

#2 Singles – Sean Riordan, 2-2

#1 Doubles – B. Cheney/Douglas, 2-2

#2 Doubles – T. Cheney/Johnson, 2-2

Track & Field

Beloit Relays 4-3A Girls Team Results

Hoisington 113, Chapman 100, Phillipsburg 79.5, Abilene 48, Riley County 45, TMP-Marian 44, Beloit 40, Southeast of Saline 24, Minneapolis 23, Concordia 17, Clay Center 16.5, Ellsworth 8

Beloit Relays 2-1A Girls Team Results

Bennington 71, Smith Center 64, Lakeside 59, Lincoln 58, Clifton-Clyde 57, St. John’s-Tipton 48, Sacred Heart 42, Republic County 36, Washington 25, Ell-Saline 23, Osborne 21, Marion 17, Rock Hills 16, Thunder Ridge 8. Tipton 6, Logan 3, Sylvan-Lucas 2, Tescott 1

Beloit Relays 4-3A Boys Team Results

Southeast of Saline 164, Chapman 67, Hoisington 50, Concordia 47, Beloit 46, TMP-Marian 43, Minneapolis 32, Clay Center 32, Abilene 26, Ellsworth 20, Phillipsburg 18, Riley County 13

Beloit Relays 4-3A Boys Team Results

St. John’s-Tipton 75, Osborne 61, Republic County 52, Tescott 47, Pike Valley 46, Logan 42, Smith Center 39, Lakeside 36, Clifton-Clyde 29, Washington 21, Lincoln 20, Rock Hills 19, Ell-Saline 17, Marion 17, Sacred Heart 14, Sylvan-Lucas 8, Bennington 8, Tipton 3, Thunder Ridge 2, Wilson 2

Abilene Results

Bennington Results

Chapman Results

Ell-Saline Results

Ellsworth Results

Lincoln Results

Minneapolis Results

Sacred Heart Results

Southeast of Saline Results

Hillsboro Invitational CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

Baseball

Salina Central split with Andover, falling 9-7 before an 11-8 victory.

Salina South dropped a pair of 4-3 decisions at Valley Center.

Abilene picked up a road sweep at Beloit 15-1, 25-7.

Southeast of Saline took down Chapman 7-6, 9-8.

Hesston defeated Smoky Valley 11-0, 9-6.

Minneapolis split with Concordia, winning the opener 7-6 before losing 11-5.

Ell-Saline dropped two against Marion 12-3, 22-10.

Softball

Salina South fell at Valley Center 6-5, 10-0.

Abilene lost at Beloit 5-4, 5-0.

Smoky Valley handled Hesston 11-0, 13-2.

Southeast of Saline dominated Chapman 18-0, 18-2.

Bennington swept Inman 14-9, 24-13.

Marion defeated Ell-Saline 11-3, 10-6.

Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 14-4, 12-2.