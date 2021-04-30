HS Sports Digest – 4/29

Softball
Sacred Heart edged TMP-Marian 9-8 in walkoff fashion. The Monarchs raced out to a 3-0 advantage after the first. Sacred Heart would get two runs in the fourth and fifth frames. TMP-Marian netted five in the top of the sixth before Sacred Heart answered with four. Ellie Woodall drove in the winning run. Emma Clouse was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Katherine Bergkamp was 1-for-2 with two RBI and three runs.
In game two, Sacred Heart lost to Hays 4-2. Sacred Heart scored two runs in the first, but went scoreless the rest of the way. Hays won the game despite registering only three hits.
Baseball
Ellsworth fell to Russell/Victoria 5-3 in a makeup game. Ellsworth and Russell went back-and-forth. Ellsworth plated the first run in the second, only to give up two in the bottom half. Ellsworth tied the game with a run in the third, only to cough up two more runs in the bottom of the frame. Ellsworth logged just five hits for the game.
Girls Soccer
Salina South defeated Newton 7-0. Morgan Fischer scored twice and dished out an assist. Giselle Nash also had two goals and one assist.
Maize South defeated Salina Central 6-1.
Circle took down McPherson 2-1.
Boys Golf
Hesston Invitational
Wellington 300, Maize South 318, Valley Center 336, Sterling 336, Wichita Collegiate 336, Hesston 346, Wichita Trinity 347, Cheney 348, Buhler 352, Southeast of Saline 361, Rose Hill 365, Andale 394, Winfield 411, Andover Central
Southeast of Saline Results
Joel Huffaker, 83, T18th
Dalton Bunch, 89, T34th
Kayson Lilley, 92, T42nd
Dylan Esch, 97, T57th
Matthew Redden, 110, 72nd
Toby Weems, 115, 80th
Clay Center Invitational
Wamego 312, Clay Center 337, Concordia 368, Marysville 371, Abilene 408
Abilene Results
Kieryan Anderson, 85, T10th
Karsen Loader, 93, 15th
Cameron Vinduska, 100, 23rd
Zane Hight, 130, 36th
Chase Swanson, 131, 37th
I-70 Classic at Ellis
Atwood 326, Plainville 338, Hoxie 352, Ellis 355, Ellsworth 360, Hill City 368, Norton 408
Ellsworth Results
Avery Haxton, 85, T9th
Will Cravens, 86, 11th
Wyatt Bohnen, 89, T15th
Parker McGowan, 100, T24th
Rowdy Dunn, 101, 26th
Republic County Invitational
Washington County 344, Republic County 375, Smith Center 380, Thayer Central 406, Solomon 418, Minneapolis 422, Superior NE
Solomon Results
Spencer Coup, 82, 2nd
Jarrett Baxa, 106, 26th
Kyle Ryan, 115, T32nd
Jake Sommer, 115, T32nd
Minneapolis Results
Brock Constable, 104, T21st
August Hulse, 104, T21st
Hayden Lott, 105, T24th
Josiah Knoll, 126, T43rd
Boys Tennis
Salina Central Quad II
Salina Central Results
#1 Singles – Charlie Slothower, 1-2
#2 Singles – Liam Corl, 2-1, 2nd
#1 Doubles – Austin Beatty/Chase Courbot, 3-0, 1st
#2 Doubles – Brooks Burgoon/Aidan Speer, 3-0, 1st
Salina South Results
#1 Singles – Griffin Peterson, 3-0, 1st
#2 Singles – Cayden Cassel, 3-0, 1st
#1 Doubles – William Fulkerson/Nathan McConnell, 1-2
#2 Doubles – Keegan Exline/Isaac Harper, 1-2
Smoky Valley Invitational
Buhler 48, Smoky Valley 42, Andover Central 38, Hutch Trinity 36, Hutchinson 17, Ellinwood 12, Sacred Heart 11
Singles
Championship – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated Rhain Isaac 8-1
Seventh place – SV’s Max Bieker defeated Hutchinson’s Haden Green 8-2
11th place – Hutchinson’s Brady Ollenburger defeated SH’s Casey Perrin 8-2
Doubles
Third place – Buhler’s Hilger/Harder defeated SV’s Nelson/Leiker 8-4
Seventh place – Hutch Trinity’s Miller/Hageman defeated SH’s Cheney/Douglas 8-1
Ninth place – SH’s Douglas/Riordan defeated Fulright/Brewington 8-5
15th place – Watney/Simpson defeated SV’s Johnsen/Bean 8-7 (6)