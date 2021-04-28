HS Sports Digest – 4/27

Baseball

Salina Central rallied to defeat Salina South 10-4. Central plated two runs in the fifth before South answered with two in the second. Weston Fries gave South the lead with a RBI double in the fourth. Salina Central used an 8-run fifth to slingshot ahead and get the win. Collin Geishler put the Mustangs ahead for good with a two RBI single. Connor Myers-Elder also had two RBI. Luke Simpson was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run.

Salina Central also relied on a big fifth inning to down McPherson 8-1. The Mustangs plated seven in the fifth to get the win. Caden Kickhaefer had two hits and brought in two. Dakota Hogan finished with two RBI. Salina South lost to McPherson 11-3. The Cougars tied the game with a run in the second. McPherson took control of the game with seven runs in the third.

Abilene edged Concordia 4-3 in eight innings, 8-6.

Southeast of Saline nipped Minneapolis 3-1, 3-2. In the opener, Southeast of Saline plated a run in the third. Minneapolis responded with a run in the fourth. Southeast reclaimed the lead with a two-run fifth to get the win. Eli Harris went the distance for the Trojans, giving up five hits while striking out 7. Minneapolis’ Spencer Davidson also threw every pitch, giving up four hits with 10 strikeouts. Davidson also drove in the only run for the Lions. Bryant Banks had two hits and two RBI. Game two started with two runs for Southeast in the first. Minneapolis trimmed deficit to one in the seventh, but failed to bring home the tying run. Banks drove in two for Southeast.

Ellsworth took two from Sylvan-Lucas/Lincoln 8-2, 7-3. The Bearcats built a 4-1 cushion after five. Sylvan-Lucas scored a run in the top of the sixth before Ellsworth put the game away with four in the bottom half. Dayton Davis and Cade Gwinner each recorded three RBI. Braden Schulte threw six innings and struck out 10. In game two, Ellsworth scored the first seven runs before a last-second effort in the seventh. Lane Rolfs had three RBI. Jaxson Stefak tossed six innings and struck out nine.

Marion took down Bennington 12-8, 16-2.

Softball

Salina South clipped Salina Central 7-6 in eight innings. After a 2-1 score after five, South exploded with four runs in the sixth. Central answered with five runs in the sixth and seventh frames to send the game into extras. Lily Bartley brought in the go-ahead run for the Cougars. Jenna Henderson had three hits and four RBI. Annie Loucks and Emily Kvasnicka each recorded two RBI.

South secured a 2-1 win over McPherson. Nina Frees had the walk-off RBI hit. Henderson drove in the other run. Chana Wolfe scattered seven hits threw seven innings. Central fell to Mac 10-7. After falling behind 10-2 through 5 1/2, the Mustangs had a furious rally in the final two frames, only to fall short. Kvasnicka logged three hits and three RBI.

Sacred Heart split with Russell. The Knights lost 4-2. Russell jumped out to a 4-0 advantage after three. Ellie Woodall was 2-for-4 with a run. Katherine Bergkamp was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Sacred Heart tried to battle back, but only registered six hits on the day. Sacred Heart finished the day with a 20-10 victory. The Knights raced out to a 7-0 cushion in the first. Sacred Heart added five more runs in the fourth. Russell made it a 12-7 ballgame in the bottom of the fourth. Sacred Heart finished the job with eight runs in the fifth. Woodall had a monster game, going 3-for-5 with five RBI. Emilee Blythe was 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Southeast of Saline hammered Minneapolis 14-2, 19-0. The Trojans plated seven runs in the first three innings. Southeast completed the game with five runs in the fifth. Minneapolis suffered from 11 errors. Chase Gilpin finished with three RBI. Brielle Ptacek had three hits and two RBI. Carly Commerford gave up three hits. Southeast of Saline scored 12 in the first en route to the three-inning win in the nightcap. Commerford logged three RBI on four hits.

Ell-Saline picked up a pair of wins over Remington 7-3, 14-0. Remington jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the third in game one. Ell-Saline turned a 3-2 deficit into a 7-3 win with a five-run sixth. Brin Hecker logged three RBI for the Cardinals. Raleigh Kramer earned the win, allowing 10 hits with three strikeouts. In the nightcap, Ell-Saline sprinted out to an 11-0 lead after three. Hecker drove in four more runs. Marcina McNabb and Raynee Hardesty each recorded two RBI. Kramer allowed just three hits in five innings.

Abilene swept Concordia 9-5, 11-1.

Girls Soccer

Salina South lost to Maize South 4-0.

Salina Central fell to Valley Center 4-0.

McPherson won 9-0 over Winfield.

Boys Tennis

Salina Central placed second at the Emporia Invitational. Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer teamed up to claim the doubles title. Chase Corbot and Austin Beatty finished third. Collin Phelps placed third in singles. Lucas Nutter ended up in 12th.

Hesston Invitational

McPherson 140, Newton 140, Hesston 115, Trinity 99, Conway Springs 84, Smoky Valley 84, Sterling 80, Central Plains 77, Buhler 74, Wichita Collegiate 67, Abilene 61, Sacred Heart 56, Hillsboro 23

Abilene Results

Kolton Coup, 15th

Caydon West, 16th

Prator/Barbieri, 17th

Horan/Holmes, 18th

Sacred Heart Results

Casey Perrin, 12th

Rieker Rutherford, 24th

Douglas/Riordan, 13th

Douglas, 21st

Smoky Valley Results

Jake Lucas, 2nd

Max Bieker, 10th

Bean/Johnson, 23rd

McPherson Results

Jaden Fox, 4th

Tyler Bontrager, 9th

Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner, 2nd

Wesley Wurm/Alex Houston, 7th

Track & Field

Burrton Reults – CLICK HERE