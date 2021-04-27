HS Sports Digest – 4/26

Baseball

Salina South swept Campus 15-10, 10-5. Salina South dominated the first three innings, scoring four, two, and four runs, grabbing a 10-0 advantage. Campus roared back with seven runs in the fifth. The Colts added two more in the sixth, cutting the margin to 10-9. Salina South regained control with five runs in the sixth. Owen Bulleigh recorded three hits and four RBI. Salina South had another hot start in the nightcap. The Cougars plated eight runs in the first and never looked back. Parker Benoit logged three RBI.

Sacred Heart took two at Ell-Saline 13-5, 14-12. Following a pitchers duel in the first three innings, Sacred Heart broke open the game with a four-run fourth. Ell-Saline trimmed a 6-1 deficit to 6-4 with three in the sixth. Sacred Heart closed the game with seven runs in the seventh. Jared McCartney, Mason Richards, and Jett Samuelson all drove in two runs. Evan Bogart gave up just two hits and struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings. In game two, Sacred Heart led 11-5 after four innings. Ell-Saline tied the game with six in the fifth. Sacred Heart plated three in the sixth before the game was called. Jacob Gormley had three hits and drove in four. On the hill, Gormley recorded 10 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kayden Goddard had three hits and brought in four for Ell-Saline.

Southeast of Saline cruised past Smoky Valley 17-0, 13-3. Southeast of Saline ended the 17-0 victory with 10 runs in the fourth. Clayton Meier had three hits and drove in five. Luke Gebhardt added three hits and four RBI. Eli Harris recorded three hits and brought in three. Southeast of Saline coasted in the 13-3 decision, plating all 13 runs in the first four frames. Luke Gebhardt drove in three on two hits.

Softball

Smoky Valley won both games vs Southeast of Saline 5-2, 13-12. Smoky Valley started the day with two runs in the second. Southeast of Saline matched the Vikes with two in the fourth. Smoky Valley responded with the next three runs to get the win. Smoky Valley won the game despite six errors and just four hits.

There was plenty of offense in the nightcap. Smoky Valley scored four in the second, followed by three for Southeast of Saline in the third. The Vikes plated four more in the fourth to lead 8-4. Southeast of Saline jumped out to a 12-9 advantage with five runs in the seventh. Smoky Valley rallied in the home half of the inning and walking it off for the win. Maddie Harris logged three hits and drove in two for Southeast of Saline. Smoky Valley’s Heitschmidt and Koster each had three hits and three RBI.

Boys Golf

Topeka West Invitational

Blue Valley 304, Blue Valley Northwest 324, Shawnee Mission East 325, Olathe Northwest 326, Washburn Rural 327, Blue Valley West 333, Manhattan 342, Free State 345, Emporia 345, Shawnee Mission Northwest 352, Blue Valley North 354, Shawnee Heights 355, Seaman 358, Olathe North 366, Dodge City 367, Salina Central 381, Hayden 392, Lawrence 408, Junction City 453

Salina Central Results

Nolan Foley, 89, T53rd

Braeden Foley, 95, T68th

William Ryan, 98, T74th

Collister Ryan, 99, T76th

Chris O’Connor, 104, T87th

Concordia Invitational

Concordia 359, Marysville 364, Smith Center 373, Republic County 381, Abilene 407, Clay Center 418

Abilene Results

Kieryan Anderson, 87, T4th

Karsen Loader, 93, 11th

Chase Swanson, 111, 31st

Cameron Vinduska, 116, 35th

Zane Hight, 119, 36th

Track & Field

Smoky Valley Invitational Boys Team Scores

Southeast of Saline 129, McPherson 95, Buhler 91, Chapman 67, Smoky Valley 56, Hutchinson Trinity 56, Concordia 39, Bluestem 15, Hillsboro

Smoky Valley Invitational Girls Team Scores

Smoky Valley 143, McPherson 129, Chapman 93, Buhler 60, Bluestem 50, Southeast of Saline 30, Sacred Heart 26, Concordia 18, Hutchinson Trinity 9

Smoky Valley HS – CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS