HS Sports Digest – 4/24

Pat StrathmanApril 25, 2021

Boys Tennis

Salina Central Invitational
Salina Central 74, St. James 53, Topeka West 43, Ark City 31, Buhler 25, Andover 22, Salina South 19, Maize South 9

Singles
Championship – SC’s Connor Phelps defeated SJ’s Charlie Rieke 8-2
Third place – SC’s Brady Stack defeated Andover’s Paul Jittawait 8-4
Ninth place – TW’s James Maeg defeated SS’ Cayden Cassel 8-4
15th place – SS’ Andrew Schrage defeated Buhler’s Brock Hilger 8-7 (4)

Doubles
Championship – SC’s Reed McHenry/Max Shaffer defeated SC’s McCabe Green/Collin Phelps 8-6
Seventh place – Buhler’s Harder/Krone defeated SS’ Miles Hammond/Griffin Peterson 8-5
13th place – SS’ Nathan McConnell/Nathan Streeter defeated TW’s Bidwell/Hunninghake 8-1

Baseball

Andover Central defeated Salina Central 11-1, 1-0. Salina Central only mustered six hits in the opener while Andover Central logged 17. Brooks Richardson was 2-for-3 at the place. Kade Cyre was 2-for-2 with a run. The offense went away in the nightcap. Andover Central scratched across a run in the bottom of the first and that ended up being the difference maker. Collin Geihsler threw six innings, giving up three hits and one run.

Girls Soccer

Bishop Miege defeated McPherson 2-0.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

