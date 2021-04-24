HS Sports Digest – 4/23

Baseball

Abilene split with TMP-Marian. The Monarchs won game one 3-2 before the Cowboys battled back with an 8-2 victory.

Smoky Valley settled for a split at Larned. The Vikings picked up the win in the opener 7-6. Smoky Valley broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the fifth innings. Kade Blanchat drove in two with a triple and he picked up he save. Larned answered with a 10-8 victory. The Vikings raced out to a 5-0 lead before Larned battled back with four runs in the third and fourth innings. Smoky Valley tied the game in the fifth, but Larned picked up the win with a pair of runs in the sixth. Brandon Malm and Haven Lysell both were 2-for-3.

Ellsworth finished with a split at Little River. The Redskins secured a 3-2 win in the first game. Both squads scored a run in the first and fifth frames. Little River picked up the walkoff win. Dayton Davis took the tough-luck loss, despite throwing six innings and striking out 11. The Bearcats returned fire with a 6-3 win in the nightcap. Ellsworth saw its 4-1 advantage shrink to one after the third. The Bearcats tacked on a run in the fourth and seventh innings to get the win. Jaxson Stefek logged four hits and two RBI.

Ell-Saline and Remington split a doubleheader in Brookville. The Cardinals pounded the Broncos 17-2 in four innings to start the afternoon. After a scoreless first, Ell-Saline put up six runs in back-to-back frames before ending the game with five in the fourth. Myles Work had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five RBI and two runs. Remington salvaged the split with an 8-5 win. Remington had a 4-1 advantage after four. The Broncos and Cardinals scored eight combined runs in the seventh. Kayden Goddard was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Moundridge took both games at Bennington 11-2, 14-2.

Softball

Smoky Valley handled Larned 16-1, 17-0. Adam improved to 7-0 inside the circle. Tolle had three hits, two runs, five RBI and two homers. Odell had two hits, three runs, three RBI. In the nightcap, Tolle added to her impressive day, logging three hits, four runs, three RBI and two more homeruns. Heitschmidt drove in four on two hits.

Ellsworth clobbered Little River 29-3 in three innings, 19-0 in three. Elizabeth Hipp drove in four runs on two hits in the opener. Macey Gustin and Peyton Coonrod each recorded three RBI. Hipp brought in three more runs in the nightcap. Greta Klein drove in three.

Ell-Saline won both games vs Hutchinson Trinity 8-0, 6-2. Raleigh Kramer was sensational inside the circle in the opener, holding the Celtics to one hit with 11 strikeouts. Marcina McNabb recorded two RBI on two hits. Brynna Rowley also brought in two. In game two, Ell-Saline led 6-1 after four frames. Kramer recorded three hits. Reece Ditto had two RBI.

Clay Center defeated Sacred Heart 4-2, 15-0 in four. Sacred Heart jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top half of the first. Clay Center answered with two in the bottom half en route to the win. The Knights were held to just three hits. In the finale, Clay Center raced out to an 8-0 advantage and never looked back. Sacred Heart failed to log a hit.

Boys Golf

Salina South Invitational

Hays 316, Emporia 317, Salina Central 329, Derby 337, McPherson 341, Hayden 352, Maize 376, Junction City 382, Newton 388, Salina South 396, Campus 447

Salina Central Results

Nolan Foley, 78, 5th

Collister Ryan, 79, T6th

William Ryan, 85, T16th

Chris O’Connor, 87, 21st

Nathan Callahan, 96, T34th

Ben Kraft, 97, T38th

Salina South Results

Jordan Anderson, 96, T34th

Maddox Xaysongkham, 97, T38th

Ethan Harris, 99, 43rd

Kevin Gibbons, 104, 49th

Dominique Girard, 110, T55th

McPherson Results

Trakker French, 81, 9th

Parker Van Campen, 83, T12th

Gus Ruddle, 83, T12th

Neil Raymond, 94, 31st

Cooper Bruce, 96, T34th

Track & Field

Abilene Invitational Results – CLICK HERE

Abilene Invitational Team Scores – Girls

Hays 136, Marysville 129, Chapman 107.5, Abilene 69, McPherson 60, Clay Center 44.5, Southeast of Saline 41.5, Wamego 31, Sacred Heart 27, Royal Valley 24.5, Flint Hills Christian 16, El Dorado 3

Abilene Invitational Team Scores – Boys

Southeast of Saline 147, Hays 121, Marysville 95.5, Chapman 70, McPherson 69, Wamego 58, Abilene 45, Royal Valley 29.5, Clay Center 28, El Dorado 25, Sacred Heart 3, Flint Hills Christian 2

Buhler Invitational

Salina Central Results – CLICK HERE

Salina South Results – CLICK HERE

Halstead Invitational

Smoky Valley Results – CLICK HERE