HS Sports Digest – 4/22

Boys Tennis

Salina South Invitational

Manhattan 68, Salina Central 54, Andover 46, Salina South 38, Smoky Valley 27, Abilene 21, Valley Center 18, Hays 4

Singles

Championship – Manhattan’s Dan Harkin defeated SC’s Connor Phelps 8-4

Third place – SV’s Jake Lucas defeated Manhattan’s Jon Grove 8-5

Fifth place – Andover’s Blaine Spitzenberger defeated SS’ Miles Hammond 8-3

Seventh place – SS’ Griffin Peterson defeated Andover’s David Bledsoe 8-7 (4)

Ninth place – SV’s Max Bieker defeated Abilene’s Kolten Coup 8-3

11th place – VC’s Dominic Santiago defeated Abilene’s Cayden West 8-2

13th place – SC’s Brandon Phachanla defeated VC’s Cooper Watkins 8-3

Doubles

Championship – SC’s Brady Stack/McCabe Green defeated Manhattan’s Luke Craft/Kelton Poole 8-5

Fifth place – SC’s Brooks Burgoon/Aidan Speer defeated VC’s Logan Dean/Aydin Lewis 8-3

Seventh place – Andover’s Alex Schaeffer/Chris Harris defeated SS’ Cayden Cassel/Andrew Schrage 8-4

Ninth place – SS’ Nathan McConnell/Nathan Streeter defeated Abilene’s Teigan Horan/Nick Holmes 8-4

11th place – Abilene’s Eli Prater/Isaac Barbieri defeated SS’ Exline/Harper 8-6

13th place – Hays’ Gabe Garcia/Edgar Alonso defeated SV’s Per Nelson/Keaton Leiker 8-6

15h place – SV’s LeRoy Bean/Kellon Johnsen defeated Hays’ R/S 8-5

Ellinwood Invitational

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Sacred Heart 20, Ellinwood 17, South Barber 14, Fairfield 3

Sacred Heart Results

#1 singles – Casey Perrin, 2-1, 2nd

#2 singles – Rieke Rutherford, 1-3, 4th

#1 doubles – Jace Douglas/Sean Riordan, 2-2, 2nd

#2 doubles – Kobe Douglas/Ben Chene, 3-0, 1st

Maize Invitational

Maize Red 24, McPherson 21, Wichita Collegiate 19, Bishop Carroll 18, Maize South 13, Goddard 8, Maize White 7, Hutchinson 6

McPherson Results

#1 singles – Jaden Fox, 3rd

#2 singles – Alex Houston, 3rd

#1 doubles – Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner, 2nd

#2 doubles – Wesley Wurm/Tyler Bontrager, 3rd

Girls Soccer

Salina South blanked Hutchsinon 4-0. Giselle Nash scored three goals in a two-minute span. She also assisted the fourth goal, made by Anahyssa Nash.

McPherson cruised to a 10-0 win over Newton.

Baseball

Southeast of Saline pulled out two road wins at Beloit. The Trojans won game one 7-5. Southeast fell behind 3-1 after the second. SES jumped ahead with three runs in the fifth, only to see Beloit reclaim the lead with two in the bottom half of the frame. Southeast answered with two runs in the sixth to get the win. Evan Nickelson picked up three hits and drove in two. Clayton Meier also picked up two RBI.

Southeast dominated the second game, 13-3. The Trojans scored all 13 runs in the first two innings. Beloit was held to just four hits from the Southeast pitching staff. Meier logged two hits. Drew Richardson, Matthew Rodriguez, and Jayton Mathis each drove in two runs.

Softball

Salina Central fell to McPherson 12-0 and Newton 16-3.

Southeast of Saline picked up two wins at Beloit. Southeast claimed the opener 6-2. Southeast broke open a 2-2 tie with a three-run fourth frame. Brooke Adams was 3-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Bryna Baird gave up five hits and one earned run in seven innings. In the nightcap, the Trojans secured a 10-9 win. Again, Southeast snapped a 2-2 tie, this time with six runs in the fifth. The Trojans led 10-3 through 5 1/2 frames. Lexi Jacobson and Savannah Sutton both were 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs each.

Clay Center swept Abilene 8-0, 12-2.