HS Sports Digest – 4/21

Baseball

Salina Central swept Newton 8-1, 5-4 in eight innings. Central jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Puckett. Newton plated the tying run in the ensuing frame before Central set the cruise control. Kade Cyre registered the complete game on the hill, giving up five hits and one run with three strikeouts. He also drove in a run. Conner Myers-Elder was 3-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Collin Geihsler was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs.

In the series finale, Central raced out to a 2-0 advantage. Newton knotted up the score in the fifth before Central scored two in the bottom of the frame. Newton tied up the contest with two runs in the seventh. Central would get the walk-off win drawing a walk. Brooks Richardson was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a run. Caden Kickhaefer was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Collin Geihsler drove in two. Nick Clayson threw six innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs.

Maize South held Salina South in check, picking up the sweep 6-0, 10-1.

Softball

Salina South took two from Maize South. Salina South won 10-9 in the opener. Salina South jumped out to a 7-0 advantage before Maize South rallied to lead 8-7 after six. Lainey Howard blasted a two-run homerun and Jenna Henderson added a RBI triple to give the Cougars the win. In the nightcap, Salina South picked up a 9-5 victory. Henderson was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBI. Nina Frees and Emily Anderson also had three hits.

Girls Soccer

Salina Central defeated Goddard 2-1 in second overtime. Ryan Schmitz recorded the golden goal. Callie Sanborn scored the other goal for Central and dished out the assist to Schmitz.

Boys Tennis

Buhler Invitational

McPherson 62, Buhler 46, Andover Central 40, Valley Center 36, Dodge City 10, Liberal 8, Kingman 0

McPherson Results

Jaden Fox, 2nd

Ty Kraemer, 4th

Brennan Gipson/Conner Glazner, 1st

Wesley Wurm/Alex Houston, 6th